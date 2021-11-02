House hunting? Check these Eatonton townhomes

(EATONTON, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Eatonton, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

120 Edgewood Court, Eatonton, 31024 2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Townhouse | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Hopeton Village home, the perfect weekend getaway or easy full-time living. The paved courtyard patio offers inviting entry to this beautifully appointed home. All on one level, the bright cheery great room showcases vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace flanked by windows offering plenty of natural light. A spacious kitchen is open to the dining area and features warm wood cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and two pantries, one walk in customized pantry installed by the owner with ample storage. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite bath with walk-in shower and extended vanity. This lovely home has recently been refreshed with new paint on the interior and the exterior to include the garage, shutters and doors. A new hot water heater and HVAC system were replaced in 2016. The current owner added a water softening system last year. Hopeton Village is beautifully landscaped and offers a common area with pavilion for entertaining or getting together with neighbors and is conveniently located near the Great Waters marina and paved pedestrian trails that wind throughout the Great Waters community. An attached double garage can also be utilized for small boat or jet ski storage. Don't miss seeing this peaceful village home.

For open house information, contact Lisa Hartzler, Drake Realty Lake Area, LLC at 706-705-4203

349 Arrowhead Trail, Eatonton, 31024 4 Beds 4 Baths | $524,900 | Townhouse | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1980

THIS IS IT! Lake Oconee waterfront with dock and boat lift with 12ft water depth for $524,900. 4BR/4BA attached single family home. Spacious 2800 sq home recently updated with luxury vinyl floors and remodeled bathrooms. This home has a separate ground level ensuite with private or interior access, large gas fireplace, large living area and bonus room, lakeside expanded deck, kitchen with granite counters and basement workshop/storage. Master BR on main. New windows, roof and pex plumbing. Well landscaped yard w/dock, covered boat lift and big Lake Views. The Pointe monthly HOA fee of $100 includes weekly lawn care, pool usage, boat ramp and boat/trailer secured storage. Less than 5 miles to Harmony Crossing Restaurants, shopping & conveniences. Great value for lake oconee living.

For open house information, contact Lynn Varie, Drake Realty Lake Area, LLC at 706-705-4203