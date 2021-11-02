CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonton, GA

House hunting? Check these Eatonton townhomes

Eatonton Today
Eatonton Today
 5 days ago

(EATONTON, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Eatonton, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7J8h_0ckJgXwr00

120 Edgewood Court, Eatonton, 31024

2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Townhouse | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Hopeton Village home, the perfect weekend getaway or easy full-time living. The paved courtyard patio offers inviting entry to this beautifully appointed home. All on one level, the bright cheery great room showcases vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace flanked by windows offering plenty of natural light. A spacious kitchen is open to the dining area and features warm wood cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and two pantries, one walk in customized pantry installed by the owner with ample storage. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite bath with walk-in shower and extended vanity. This lovely home has recently been refreshed with new paint on the interior and the exterior to include the garage, shutters and doors. A new hot water heater and HVAC system were replaced in 2016. The current owner added a water softening system last year. Hopeton Village is beautifully landscaped and offers a common area with pavilion for entertaining or getting together with neighbors and is conveniently located near the Great Waters marina and paved pedestrian trails that wind throughout the Great Waters community. An attached double garage can also be utilized for small boat or jet ski storage. Don't miss seeing this peaceful village home.

For open house information, contact Lisa Hartzler, Drake Realty Lake Area, LLC at 706-705-4203

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9043606)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202FAd_0ckJgXwr00

349 Arrowhead Trail, Eatonton, 31024

4 Beds 4 Baths | $524,900 | Townhouse | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1980

THIS IS IT! Lake Oconee waterfront with dock and boat lift with 12ft water depth for $524,900. 4BR/4BA attached single family home. Spacious 2800 sq home recently updated with luxury vinyl floors and remodeled bathrooms. This home has a separate ground level ensuite with private or interior access, large gas fireplace, large living area and bonus room, lakeside expanded deck, kitchen with granite counters and basement workshop/storage. Master BR on main. New windows, roof and pex plumbing. Well landscaped yard w/dock, covered boat lift and big Lake Views. The Pointe monthly HOA fee of $100 includes weekly lawn care, pool usage, boat ramp and boat/trailer secured storage. Less than 5 miles to Harmony Crossing Restaurants, shopping & conveniences. Great value for lake oconee living.

For open house information, contact Lynn Varie, Drake Realty Lake Area, LLC at 706-705-4203

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9039975)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Eatonton, GA
Local
Georgia Business
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#House Hunting#Water Heater#Restaurants#Townhome#Ga
Eatonton Today

Eatonton Today

Eatonton, GA
108
Followers
486
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eatonton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy