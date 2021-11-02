CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

House-hunt Newberry: What’s on the market

 5 days ago

(NEWBERRY, SC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Newberry area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Newberry-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmV8T_0ckJgUIg00

52 Praline Drive, Prosperity, 29127

4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2012

THIS GORGEOUS TWO-STORY, MOVE-IN READY HOME ON 1.7 ACRES IS A RARE FIND IN AN AWESOME LOCATION WITH TONS OF PRIVACY AND NO HOA! This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home is full of beautiful features including Hardwood Flooring, Granite Countertops, a Natural Gas Fireplace, and Fully Loaded Kitchen. This open kitchen boasts a large Island, granite counter tops, stainless steel, gas appliances, pantry, and tons cabinet space. The master suite offers a walk-in closet and spa-like bath suite! Bedrooms 2,3 and 4 shared a full bathroom. The large back deck is perfect for entertaining or enjoying the peace and quiet of this secluded property conveniently located within minutes to Lake Murray, Chapin, Newberry and only a short drive from Columbia. THIS ONE WILL SELL FAST IN NEWBERRY COUNTY’S MID-CAROLINA SCHOOL DISTRICT. Call Today for a Private Tour 803-429-3337!

For open house information, contact Jacob Hopper, eXp Realty LLC at 888-440-2798



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3LQE_0ckJgUIg00

643 Meadows View Lane, Newberry, 29108

4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Come see this beautiful all-brick split ranch, nestled on a 1.05 acre lot. If you are looking for private one-story living in beautiful Newberry County, here it is. The big covered Southern front porch welcomes you into the large open concept living room. The home boasts a large master en suite across the home from the other bathrooms. This home is waiting for you!

For open house information, contact Tom Franceschina, W Realty at 803-732-9119



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OSdX_0ckJgUIg00

1009 Main Street, Silverstreet, 29145

2 Beds 1 Bath | $131,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,170 Square Feet | Built in 1950

BEAUTIFUL BRICK RANCH-STYLE HOME ON 2 ACRES IS COUNTRY LIVING AT IT'S FINEST. This 2 Bedroom,1 bath home is full of charm and ready for you to add your personal touch. It features Hardwood Flooring, Large Living Areas with High Ceilings, a Wood Burning Fireplace, and a Wood Burning Stove. This farm-style kitchen boasts a large farm sink, with plenty of counter space and cabinets in additional to a large walk-in pantry. The master bedroom has a large bonus room that could easily be converted to a private bathroom suite and/or walk in closet. This 2 Acre homeplace features a 120 sqft storage shed and a 640 sqft Shop. The shop has a covered brick BBQ Pit which would make outdoor cooking easy and enjoyable. The acreage is sprinkled with pecan trees and has open areas that would be perfect for a large home garden with plenty of room for pets and other farm animals like chicken or goats. THIS QUIET COUNTRY GEM WILL SELL FAST. Call Today for a Private Tour 803-429-3337!

For open house information, contact Jacob Hopper, eXp Realty LLC at 888-440-2798



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zw2lJ_0ckJgUIg00

1855 Palomino Cr, Sumter, 29145

3 Beds 2 Baths | $151,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,390 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Nice range style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, Living room, and 1 car garage. It has fenced in backyard. Located in a very quiet Subdivision.

For open house information, contact Charley Schmidt, Re/Max Summit at 803-469-2100



