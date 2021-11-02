CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Owning a home in Big Rapids is within reach with one of these condos

Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 5 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Big Rapids’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331RZ5_0ckJgTPx00

12104 Tullymore Drive, Stanwood, 49346

3 Beds 4 Baths | $454,900 | Condominium | 3,672 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Exclusive offering at The Villages At Tullymore. An enclave of semi-custom condominiums set about protected woodlands, scenic wetlands and Tullymore's beautiful 9th hole Beautiful clubhouse within walking distance,This ranch style condominium is fully appointed with generous use of hardwood flooring, granite countertops, custom wood cabinets and luxurious GE appliances.90 plus furnace and hot water heater.Private deck overlooks Tullymore #9.Ceramic tile in bathrooms and laundry.Fully furnished basement walks out to gorgeous cedar forest and peaceful stream.

For open house information, contact Denise Webb, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCARMI-21108849)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxosW_0ckJgTPx00

12073 Tullymore Drive, Stanwood, 49346

4 Beds 4 Baths | $440,000 | Condominium | 3,856 Square Feet | Built in 2009

A fabulous condo within the beautiful Tullymore GC community. A model when built and many extra features not found in most units. From entry you will notice cathedral ceilings and solid 8 foot pine doors. Panoramic views of the 9th & 10th hole. Extras include: Pine ceiling, 2 Pantry's, high end tile flooring, Levelor shades, retractable screen doors, copper sink, built in credenza, 2 total en-suites, Master with walk-in closet and garden tub, access to deck from master and dining, bonus room over garage for office or bedroom, fully finished lower level with full kitchen, cedar closet, work shop, wine storage, surround sound speakers throughout, garage heat. A blend of class and comfort! Includes membership to St. Ives & Tullymore GC. This could be a near turnkey sale for the right offer.

For open house information, contact Chip Issette, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCARMI-21099687)

See more property details

