Mount Sterling, KY

House-hunt Mt Sterling: What’s on the market

Mt Sterling Times
 5 days ago

(MT STERLING, KY) Looking for a house in Mt Sterling? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Mt Sterling listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Mplg_0ckJgReV00

115 East Main Street, Mt Sterling, 40353

1 Bed 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in None

REDUCED! Inspections are welcome, building is being sold 'AS IS'. This may be the business opportunity you have been waiting for. This building is conveniently located downtown and could be purposed for almost any business. Building has approx. 1036 sq. ft, (2008) new central heat and air was put in, wiring was updated to 200 amp service, in 2013 roof was put on 1/2 metal, 1/2 composition, age of building is unknown and beautiful, original hardwood runs throughout. Parking is available out front or on the side, and out back is a nice size lot. Don't miss this opportunity for a great place to start your next business. Call today to schedule your showing.

For open house information, contact Alyssa M Boley, Coldwell Banker McMahan at 859-744-1400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmz8S_0ckJgReV00

18 1/2 Virginia Avenue, Winchester, 40391

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Beautiful home in Winchester, recently renovated with 3 large bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Pretty shiplap in the living and dining areas, granite countertops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include an additional wall oven. Refinished hardwood flooring on the main level, a large family/recreation room with stone fireplace with gas logs, as well as a convenient walk-out right to the above ground pool. Large private backyard with a nice covered patio, pool house and large storage shed. Much more to see. Schedule your private showing today.

For open house information, contact Kristi Osborne, Bluegrass Property Exchange at 859-469-9429

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBi6X_0ckJgReV00

1202 Shadelawn Drive, Mt Sterling, 40353

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Welcome home! This beautiful home Has an entrance foyer, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a extra cozy living room with a gorgeous gas log fireplace. So many updates have been done in this home. The master bath features a jacuzzi tub, new vanity , sink, medicine cabinet, toilet, mirror, and new floors. Whole house water softener and filtration system plus reverse osmosis water filter for the kitchen sink and refrigerator. This home sits on a large lot with a wonderful yard. You'll love living in Shadelawn in this beautiful home!

For open house information, contact Joshua A Davis, The Agency at 859-699-4663

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZdvU_0ckJgReV00

5 Second Street, Winchester, 40391

3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,142 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Perfect first time home owner or investment opportunity! Quaint three bedroom, one full bath, 1142 sq ft. located close to restaurants, shopping, and so much more. Tour this one today! Tenant occupied. 24 hour notice to show.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Parsons, RE/MAX Elite Lexington at 859-245-1165

