Alexander City, AL

House hunt Alexander City: See what’s on the market now

 5 days ago

(Alexander City, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alexander City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

617 Lindsey Road, Alexander City, 35010

4 Beds 3 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,816 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Great home for first time buyers or investor. Large lot...almost two acres according to tax records. Addition would be great for a mother in law suite or guest room. It is separate from the home with large bath included. Large shed located to the rear of the lot. Per seller...building is 20x30. Great for a workshop or storage. Built in 1973...house has some great bones!! House is plumbed for natural gas per seller. Lots of potential. Per seller...roof and HVAC are 3-4 years old. Call today for your showing!

For open house information, contact CRESTA BURKS, RE/MAX PROFESSIONAL PARTNERS at 334-826-7111

79 Shady Wood, Alexander City, 35010

5 Beds 6 Baths | $4,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,364 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Remodeled and ready for your family! Truly an open floor plan with great room; kitchen and gathering room; sunroom and bar overlooking Lake Martin. This lake home meanders graciously throughout the home. Master bedroom and bath are simply over the top. Exercise equipment fits easily in this oversized and lavish bath. 3 Bedroom suites on the main level with 2 upstairs along with pool room and TV viewing area. Storage everywhere; boat garage and generator. Lots to talk about and lots to see. Call us to see this wonderful lake home....Make it yours!

For open house information, contact India Davis, Lake Martin Realty - Willow Point at 256-212-1498

4105 County Road 34, Dadeville, 36853

4 Beds 5 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,069 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Welcome to your slice of heaven! A renovated 1920's farmhouse located on 20 acres - 20 miles from Auburn, 5 miles from Lake Martin! Updates have kept the original feel of the farmhouse by sourcing reclaimed flooring, fixtures & other materials. A large entrance hall welcomes you into the main house featuring a formal dining room, open living space, 2 guest rooms w/ ensuite baths & a lovely master suite w/attached study. The kitchen features top of the line Thermador Professional appliances, a warming compartment, 2 dishwashers and a huge island. There are French doors lining the back of the house leading to the amazing porch. Above the carport is a beautiful apartment with full kitchen, bath, laundry and tons of storage and windows. The property features 2 barns(perfect party/wedding area), a pond, food plot & all the privacy you could want - surrounded by 500 acre hunting lease. There is an area for a second homesite on the area with Active Well and Electricity!

For open house information, contact ASHLEY DURHAM, PRESTIGE PROPERTIES, INC. at 334-887-5274

140 Willow Dr, Alexander City, 35010

3 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Looking for a great little home for first time home buyer or for rental then this is it.

For open house information, contact Bonny Wilson, East Dale Realty, Inc at 256-329-3700

ABOUT

With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

