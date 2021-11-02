These houses are for sale in Camden
Looking for a house in Camden? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Check out these listings from around the Camden area:
REDUCED. Motivated seller. Large 4 bedroom/1.5 bath needs some TLC.
For open house information, contact Maxine Canterberry, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435
Give me a call (Todd Whatley 870-314-9219) for a showing of this 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in Camden Arkansas. Home located on a beautiful corner lot.
For open house information, contact Todd Whatley, Century 21 United at 870-863-4011
Adorable home in the camden-Fairview school district. Come take a look before it’s too late!
*Square footage, year built and acreage taken from the Ouachita county tax records
For open house information, contact Kalie Owens, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435
Cute Farm House With Large Barn Ready For Your Farm Animals or A Shop Located Just Out Of City Limits . Three Huge Beautiful Pecan Trees Will Provide Pecans To Share and Lots of Shade! House and Barn Have New Metal Roofs In 2019 Under Warranty, House Has New Siding since 2019, under warranty and New Windows Thru Out . This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a Bonus Room and Large Laundry Room has New Central Heat/Air installed in 2019 . There Are 3 Gas Wall Heaters That Will Remain. Part Of Back Yard Has 5 foot Chain Link Fence. Call Faith To See This ONE OF A KIND property TODAY. FAITH 870-818 -7621.
For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777
