Take a look at these homes on the market in Mountain Home

(Mountain Home, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mountain Home will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1275 Chukar Cir, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $297,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,481 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This charming home has 3bd, 2bth, double garage w/workbench & remote door. Well established, safe neighborhood at end of a short Cul-De-Sac rd. There is a park directly behind & gate to it in the back yard. This well built, low maintenance brick home is solid w/many recent upgrades, newer metal roof, rain gutters, both bathrooms have been completely updated w/new everything. Home has original high end Renewal by Anderson Windows and 3sliding patio doors in great shape, unique double sided rock wall fireplace, wood floors, newer kitchen cupboards & countertops, new paint in 3rooms, new carpet in 2bdrms, new light fixtures throughout house. New front porch & updated driveway. Large backyard gets lots of sun, great for garden, room for shed. Big side area with double gate & RV parking, 2outdoor patios. Home includes newer stainless frig, stove, dishwasher, disposal, & more! Central heat/ air, unit is a combo gas/electric, installed around 2000 , very efficient. Buyer BONUS $500 Home Depot GIFT CARD at closing

442 Nw Sandpiper Ave., Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,377 Square Feet | Built in 2003

WOW, JUST WOW! Spacious hard to find 4 bedroom home with some absolutely awesome features you just don't find in every home! This is no cookie cutter floor plan. The entire second floor is a master suite! Bedroom has an office/powder room with 2 closets, that could easily be used as a nursery. It also has a huge master bathroom with 2 walkin closets! Hand painted Dutch tiles from the City of Dreft, The Netherlands serve as a gorgeous and one of a kind backsplash. Just step outside the bedroom into your very own private living room, office or share it as a family room. Formal dining room just off of the kitchen as well as an eat in kitchen space. Formal dining room could be used as a second living room or den. Gas fireplace is the centerpiece of the living room. Tiled entry, bathrooms and laundry. Covered patio and HUGE garden space, already tilled ready for planting next spring. There are just some seriously cool things about this home you just don't find in others. Come see for yourself!

3955 Nw Morris Way, Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Searching for a home w/ some elbow room? Look no further, this home has Acreage in the country! Enjoy beautiful mountain views, Bring your horses, RV & Toys. Lots of room! 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home w/ two sheds 16X18 & 8X12. This home boasts a party-like yard & the backyard has a partial covered patio. Community well, water $35 a month. A hidden gem & great home close to the end of a quiet country street. Act now, call for an appointment before it's too late!

None, Pine/Featherville, 83647 2 Beds 2 Baths | $684,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Beautiful water front cabin on almost 4 acres of seclusion. Property runs on both sides of river. Lots of room for family and friends to relax and enjoy the views. Cabin features an enclosed patio on back of home and an upper 130 SF deck and lower 264 SF deck. Newer water heater put in in 2020. Please call for a showing before you miss out on this great recreational property.

