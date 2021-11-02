CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, ID

Take a look at these homes on the market in Mountain Home

Mountain Home News Watch
Mountain Home News Watch
 5 days ago

(Mountain Home, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mountain Home will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cU2Cr_0ckJgH4T00

1275 Chukar Cir, Mountain Home, 83647

3 Beds 2 Baths | $297,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,481 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This charming home has 3bd, 2bth, double garage w/workbench & remote door. Well established, safe neighborhood at end of a short Cul-De-Sac rd. There is a park directly behind & gate to it in the back yard. This well built, low maintenance brick home is solid w/many recent upgrades, newer metal roof, rain gutters, both bathrooms have been completely updated w/new everything. Home has original high end Renewal by Anderson Windows and 3sliding patio doors in great shape, unique double sided rock wall fireplace, wood floors, newer kitchen cupboards & countertops, new paint in 3rooms, new carpet in 2bdrms, new light fixtures throughout house. New front porch & updated driveway. Large backyard gets lots of sun, great for garden, room for shed. Big side area with double gate & RV parking, 2outdoor patios. Home includes newer stainless frig, stove, dishwasher, disposal, & more! Central heat/ air, unit is a combo gas/electric, installed around 2000 , very efficient. Buyer BONUS $500 Home Depot GIFT CARD at closing

For open house information, contact Kerri Thomas, ERA West Wind Mtn. Home at 208-587-0711

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98817365)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5nCB_0ckJgH4T00

442 Nw Sandpiper Ave., Mountain Home, 83647

4 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,377 Square Feet | Built in 2003

WOW, JUST WOW! Spacious hard to find 4 bedroom home with some absolutely awesome features you just don't find in every home! This is no cookie cutter floor plan. The entire second floor is a master suite! Bedroom has an office/powder room with 2 closets, that could easily be used as a nursery. It also has a huge master bathroom with 2 walkin closets! Hand painted Dutch tiles from the City of Dreft, The Netherlands serve as a gorgeous and one of a kind backsplash. Just step outside the bedroom into your very own private living room, office or share it as a family room. Formal dining room just off of the kitchen as well as an eat in kitchen space. Formal dining room could be used as a second living room or den. Gas fireplace is the centerpiece of the living room. Tiled entry, bathrooms and laundry. Covered patio and HUGE garden space, already tilled ready for planting next spring. There are just some seriously cool things about this home you just don't find in others. Come see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Lori Bott, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98823571)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkBkc_0ckJgH4T00

3955 Nw Morris Way, Mountain Home, 83647

4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Searching for a home w/ some elbow room? Look no further, this home has Acreage in the country! Enjoy beautiful mountain views, Bring your horses, RV & Toys. Lots of room! 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home w/ two sheds 16X18 & 8X12. This home boasts a party-like yard & the backyard has a partial covered patio. Community well, water $35 a month. A hidden gem & great home close to the end of a quiet country street. Act now, call for an appointment before it's too late!

For open house information, contact Scott Cote, Tracy Real Estate Inc. at 208-599-3633

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98814617)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2893o3_0ckJgH4T00

None, Pine/Featherville, 83647

2 Beds 2 Baths | $684,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Beautiful water front cabin on almost 4 acres of seclusion. Property runs on both sides of river. Lots of room for family and friends to relax and enjoy the views. Cabin features an enclosed patio on back of home and an upper 130 SF deck and lower 264 SF deck. Newer water heater put in in 2020. Please call for a showing before you miss out on this great recreational property.

For open house information, contact Mark E Jones, Robert Jones Realty at 208-308-6060

Copyright © 2021 Sun Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SVBORID-21-328786)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain Home, ID
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot#Water Heater#West Wind#Toys#Dutch
Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home, ID
80
Followers
486
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy