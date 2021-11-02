CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia, MI

Check out these Ionia homes on the market

Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 5 days ago

(Ionia, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ionia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkzMK_0ckJgGBk00

Sydney St, Muir, 48860

4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,735 Square Feet | Built in None

Allen Edwin Homes invites you to experience our newest addition to the Elements Collection.. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features over 2,700 sq. ft. of living space and seamlessly blends space with style in perfect harmony. The large two story foyer flows directly into a great multi-functional room that can used as a den or study. Right around the corner is a main floor powder room which is an ideal placement for guest use. Prepare to be impressed when entering the expansive great room and large dining area which is open to a well equipped kitchen featuring lots of prep space at the center island and tons of cabinetry. There is plenty storage space in both the designated kitchen pantry and separate mud room with optional built in benches, plus a walk in utility closet. The second floor features 4 spacious bedrooms, each with its own walk in closet! A full bath and spacious laundry room are also included on this level. The master suite boasts a large walk in closet along with a private bath. For additional space in the basement, choose the option to add a rec room, additional bedroom and full bath.

For open house information, contact Mike McGivney Allen Edwin Homes

Copyright © 2021 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-1866471)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195oy1_0ckJgGBk00

1025 Kenwood Avenue, Belding, 48809

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Spacious Ranch in Belding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 2 bath home. Master suite with private bath, Large kitchen with snack bar, center island. Main floor laundry. Lower level offers tons of space for storage, future bedroom, and or rec room.

For open house information, contact Mary B Buckius, Keller Williams GR East at 616-575-1800

Copyright © 2021 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21095411)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1von7R_0ckJgGBk00

416 Haynor Road, Ionia, 48846

5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,795 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Don't let this amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home slip by! Seller's have gone the extra mile to keep this property well maintained. Has a double car garage with 1/2 bath. Also another 2 car garage converted into a work shop with an apartment above. Could make an excellent in-law suite. Has a 18 x 36 Pool with diving board that's 8.5 ft deep. Also own an extra lot set up for mobile home that they rent out. Has a spot to park travel trailer with electric, water, & sewer. It truly is worth your while to call me for a showing.

For open house information, contact Rochelle Makley, Coldwell Banker Hoppough (Grn) at 616-754-9100

Copyright © 2021 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21097134)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqAZl_0ckJgGBk00

465 Rice Street, Ionia, 48846

2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Are you looking for a starter or retirement home in Ionia? Come and check out this 2 bd , 1 bath ranch house. Laminate floors, needs son minor remodeling. Its ready for its new owners to complete renovations! House is empty and easy to show. Make your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Yolanda M Rojas, Success Realty West Michigan at 616-447-3000

Copyright © 2021 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21103577)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belding, MI
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Ionia, MI
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
73
Followers
508
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy