Check out these Ionia homes on the market

Sydney St, Muir, 48860 4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,735 Square Feet | Built in None

Allen Edwin Homes invites you to experience our newest addition to the Elements Collection.. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features over 2,700 sq. ft. of living space and seamlessly blends space with style in perfect harmony. The large two story foyer flows directly into a great multi-functional room that can used as a den or study. Right around the corner is a main floor powder room which is an ideal placement for guest use. Prepare to be impressed when entering the expansive great room and large dining area which is open to a well equipped kitchen featuring lots of prep space at the center island and tons of cabinetry. There is plenty storage space in both the designated kitchen pantry and separate mud room with optional built in benches, plus a walk in utility closet. The second floor features 4 spacious bedrooms, each with its own walk in closet! A full bath and spacious laundry room are also included on this level. The master suite boasts a large walk in closet along with a private bath. For additional space in the basement, choose the option to add a rec room, additional bedroom and full bath.

1025 Kenwood Avenue, Belding, 48809 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Spacious Ranch in Belding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 2 bath home. Master suite with private bath, Large kitchen with snack bar, center island. Main floor laundry. Lower level offers tons of space for storage, future bedroom, and or rec room.

416 Haynor Road, Ionia, 48846 5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,795 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Don't let this amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home slip by! Seller's have gone the extra mile to keep this property well maintained. Has a double car garage with 1/2 bath. Also another 2 car garage converted into a work shop with an apartment above. Could make an excellent in-law suite. Has a 18 x 36 Pool with diving board that's 8.5 ft deep. Also own an extra lot set up for mobile home that they rent out. Has a spot to park travel trailer with electric, water, & sewer. It truly is worth your while to call me for a showing.

465 Rice Street, Ionia, 48846 2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Are you looking for a starter or retirement home in Ionia? Come and check out this 2 bd , 1 bath ranch house. Laminate floors, needs son minor remodeling. Its ready for its new owners to complete renovations! House is empty and easy to show. Make your appointment today!

