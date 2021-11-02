Check out these houses for sale in Fort Payne

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Looking for a house in Fort Payne? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Take a look at these Fort Payne listings:

145 County Road 844, Mentone, 35984

3 Beds 3 Baths | $578,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,934 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Private Mentone home & gardens on Lookout Mtn. Spacious & well appointed this home has a wonderful flow. The wrap around front porch and 2 entries welcome you into large great room with a unique stone fireplace, wood floors & tall ceilings .A cooks kitchen is rich in function, storage & light with lots of windows. All bedrooms are on the first level with walk in closets outfitted w elfa system shelves. The master bedroom has en suite bath, a walk in closet & access to a large laundry. Storage is abundant here with a generous pantry just off the 2 car garage w/a half bath & a bonus room. Situated on 3 bluff lots with a wet weather waterfall in the back yard. A new roof and gutters, additional garden shed, utility storage building & whole house generator . Priced $578,000

For open house information, contact Heather Nicely, Bellora REALTORS llc at 256-605-0162

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1341066)

19207 Highway 89, Mentone, 35984

2 Beds 3 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,549 Square Feet | Built in 1940

BIRDSONG COTTAGE ESTATE - A 2019 expansion constructed around a restored 100+/- year cabin, this is one of Mentone's original structures. The home rests on a 2.4 acre lot and boasts 170' of west brow frontage. All the amenities of an old style cottage are here but with all the luxuries of a new home. Spectrum internet and TV are available and it comes completely furnished. 10" Eastern Pine Flooring throughout with the exception of tiled master bath - tiled for heated floor. Jeld Wen casement windows throughout, 2 tankless water units, gas heat, security system, mounted smart TVs, indoor and outdoor deck furniture, and gas grill all sell with the home. A beautiful wooden deck spans the entire length of the back of the house for beautiful west brow view and sunsets. Fixtures, lighting and furnishings are the highest quality available. The large lot is surrounded by a stone rock wall crafted many years ago by Mountain craftsmen. The front has a patio entrance leading into the foyer of the home. The original log cabin is now the living room w original rock fireplace and reclaimed log beams. The kitchen is new and has vaulted ceiling, pantry, dolomite counter tops, butcher block island, custom cabinetry, Kohler white apron sink,Delta faucet, Jen Air convection range, Frigidaire refrigerator, GE Profile dishwasher, beverage refrigerator and microwave drawer. Luxurious master suite with rock gas log fireplace, large windows affording brow views and entrance onto deck, 4 poster king bed and night tables, spacious his/her walk in closets, Sferra Itl Redland Cotton bed linens, linen closet, large master bath with tiled shower and dbl vanity, cozy guest bedroom with large bath, laundry room with refrigerator, washer and dryer, screened porch with rock wood burning fireplace and tv and wicker glider furniture. Hallway framed by large casement windows transitions the old to the new. The home is complete with dining area and open concept sitting room with ceiling windows on two sides for breathtaking views. See documents for for complete details. Every detail is covered for luxurious mountain living and entertaining.

For open house information, contact Rebecca D. Woodard, Hardy Realty & Dev. Company at 706-291-4321

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9047621)

1880 County Road 642, Mentone, 35984

2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Old Mentone Home Place fixer upper. This 1950's ranch style home has the original pine floors and walls. a large kitchen, 2 BR /1.5 B , bonus room and a full laundry. There is a utility garage as well as a 2 car garage with workshop area an concrete floors. . This is level land in a nice setting call today for showings $149,900.00

For open house information, contact Heather Nicely, Bellora REALTORS llc at 256-605-0162

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1336860)

See more property details

