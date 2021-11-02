CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

Single-family homes for sale in Belle Glade

Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 5 days ago

(BELLE GLADE, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Belle Glade-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbkJj_0ckJg95u00

616 Sw 16Th Street, Belle Glade, 33430

3 Beds 1 Bath | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1951

1.1846 acres zoned residential/light industrial. A perfect location for a business. This is located approximately 3 miles from Lake Okeechobee, near shopping, Pioneer Park, Glades Central High, Palm Beach State College and approximately 50 minutes to the beach.

For open house information, contact John A Diaz, Keller Williams Business Brokerage LLC at 561-966-4000

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10692250)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcgCU_0ckJg95u00

201 Nw 3Rd Avenue, South Bay, 33493

3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1987

One of the best location in South Bay, close to shopping centers, Bank, Gas Satiations and Highways. Completely remodeled single Family home.

For open house information, contact Shakir Ahmed, Continental Properties, Inc. at 561-689-4766

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10708229)

Community Policy