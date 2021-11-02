Check out these homes for sale in Uvalde now

(Uvalde, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Uvalde. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

126 W Garden St, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Welcome home to this charming craftsman style cottage near downtown Uvalde. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on an large lot with alley access. This home has beautiful historic details such as heart pine flooring and exposed brick, but has recently been updated with new electrical and central air and heat. Seller is a Texas licensed real estate agent.

For open house information, contact Veronica Conoley, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188

204 E Sixth St, Camp Wood, 78833 2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 740 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Charming small home in the small town of Camp Wood, Texas. Recently completely refurbished with all new stainless steel appliances and also a brand new front porch. Shaded back yard... with a huge oak tree..Short distance to town and the City Park...A great place to retire or have a vacation getaway in the beautiful Hill Country.

For open house information, contact Eddie Pannell, Pannell Real Estate at 830-597-4165

805,809,815 N Camp St, Uvalde, 78801 1 Bed 1 Bath | $102,400 | Single Family Residence | 990 Square Feet | Built in None

Unique property with endless possibilities! Property has one bedroom, one bath home in need of some TLC and plenty of surrounding space with mature trees. Sale also includes mobile home and several storage sheds on adjacent properties as well as second home on North lot. If you have been waiting for an opportunity to develop rentals or build a dream home with a mother-in-law suite, now is your chance to own spacious lots in a great location! Please independently verify square footage and do due diligence; sellers have not occupied home and have no knowledge of properties. Come see today and let your imagination run wild!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Suarez, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188

4329 Fm 140, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Elevated with serene views overlooking Uvalde, this three-bedroom, two-bath home offers country living close to town. Property includes a large barn perfect for 4-H or FFA Projects as well as a spacious workshop ideal for any number of hobbies. Property is high fenced on three sides, a rare find this close to town. Plenty of area for gardening as well. Indoors, the HVAC system was updated June 23rd. Saltillo tile runs throughout an open floor plan, and a fireplace makes the kitchen perfect for family gatherings. The country feel of this home is warm and inviting. Enjoy beautiful sunsets and a peaceful view. Come view this unique property today.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Suarez, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188