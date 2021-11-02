On the hunt for a home in Pampa? These houses are on the market

(Pampa, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pampa. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1500 Zimmers, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,571 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Nice 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage situated on large corner lot. The isolated master has a bathroom with his and her sinks and walk in closet. Kitchen has lots of useable counter space and window over sink. Large backyard with shed that includes riding mower and tools with acceptable offer. Full size Murphy bed included in front bedroom . Updates per seller : new roof and dishwasher in 2019. New windows and water heater installed in 2018. Fence was replaced in 2017. New paint through out. Garage door motor and springs were recently replaced.

8280 Fm 749, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Have your own Magnolia farmhouse on ten acres! Every living space has been remodeled carefully by the current owner and is ready for you to make family memories now. Upgrades abound from quartz countertops to a newer roof. Safe Room. Situated on ten acres just two minutes from Pampa. Large shop with office and half bath, livestock shelters, cross fencing, private yard, chicken house, dog runs, and much more.

2237 Dogwood Ln, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $102,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,318 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Beautiful original hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms, living room and hallway, tile floors in kitchen & baths. Fresh paint inside, corner hutch & stove convey. Clean & ready to move into. Finished garage.

2721 Navajo Rd, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,434 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Cute 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom house located in nice neighborhood. 2 living areas, kitchen dining combo, and basement that can be storm shelter, craft room, man cave, etc. Central air conditioning and heating. Playhouse. Make your appointment today!

