Single-family homes for sale in Hannibal

(HANNIBAL, MO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Hannibal listings:

58050 Carrs Lane, Hannibal, 63401 2 Beds 2 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,424 Square Feet | Built in 1872

Own and experience Hannibal History with beautiful Stonecroft Manor. The gated estate sprawls a stunning 19.5+/- ac, hosts the main residence, a carriage house, greenhouse, shop, & storage areas. The main home comes furnished including; furniture, baby grand piano, period & historical antiques, too many to mention. This 1872 home has been refurbished with gorgeous eat-in kitchen (a cook's/entertainers dream) featuring custom cabinetry, lighted cabinets, appliances, granite countertops and elaborate crown molding throughout the home. The main level includes a stately sitting room, library, large dining room, & enclosed sun porch. Two upstairs bedrooms feature a President Lincoln replica bed & presidential china. The grounds also includes a semi-furnished 3 bed/1.5 bath carriage house for guest entertaining, or possible income producing rental. The possibilities are endless from opening a Bed & Breakfast, fine restaurant, Air B&B/vrbo, hosting events, and weddings/corporate retreats!

For open house information, contact Kassondra Terrill, Ravenscraft Realty at 573-221-0555

2107 Crescent, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 6 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,896 Square Feet | Built in 1867

One of Hannibal's architectural gems is available. Italianate home sitting on 5.64 acres complete with gardens and gazebo. Retains many original features. Double parlors with original millwork have updated electric log fireplaces. Spacious dining room with original light fixture and a stained glass window is a treasure. 2 story addition houses a state of the art kitchen, Butler's pantry, breakfast room with 5 bay window seat, sitting area, 2nd floor Master Bath, walk-in closet, and 2 story veranda. Completed in 2007 it reproduces all the Italianate features. 4 spacious bedrooms on the 2nd floor w/ 4 full baths. Brick has been tuck-pointed. 5 porches provide incredible outdoor living space. Belvedere accessed off back staircase leading to attic. Elevator added for 1st/2nd floor access. Private drive has been enhanced with electrical street lights & 150 Stella D'oro day lilies. Stamped concrete patio and winding sidewalk lead to the shade garden with brick patio. Sprinkler system added.

For open house information, contact Kristy Trevathan, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

11069 New London Gravel Road, Hannibal, 63401 6 Beds 7 Baths | $1,975,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,021 Square Feet | Built in 1871

Welcome to Garth Woodside Mansion, rated by Trip Advisor as one of the best B & B's in Missouri. This is a wonderful opportunity for area history enthusiasts, searching for a turn key business opportunity. Featuring rich Italianate architecture with 11 private rooms and baths, three exquisite guest cottages which host five of the guest rooms, as well as a covered pavilion for weddings, receptions, and family events. Guests may stroll at their leisure over the manicured grounds and also enjoy watching the llama, alpacas and donkey grazing in their fenced pasture. This is a perfect location for corporate events, inside and outside. Beautiful lawn parties may be hosted. The large restaurant/catering/dining facility is bright and welcoming to guests. There are 14 fireplaces (12 in use) in the mansion. The cottages are each equipped with fireplaces (2 in the large cottage). Full basement provides storage for wine and area for additional freezers. Call today for your private tour.

For open house information, contact Barbara Broughton, Century 21 Broughton Team at 221-803-0

1811 Hope St., Hannibal, 63401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $20,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,004 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Can be a comfortable and cozy home again with your work! Roof was new in 2020! According to a previous owner, furnace was new in '05 and at that time was rewired and plumbing was updated. Has central air. Large kitchen.

For open house information, contact Sue Giroux, Plowman & Assoc., Inc at 573-248-8716