CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, GA

Check out these houses for sale in Bainbridge

Bainbridge Digest
Bainbridge Digest
 5 days ago

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Bainbridge listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYDIz_0ckJfsKD00

158 Cypress, Other Georgia, 39819

2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Affordable get-away, less than an hour from Tallahassee, on beautiful Lake Seminole, near the old Windgate' Fish Camp. Decatur County Georgia. Quite community with some full time residents and some weekender's, Bainbridge Ga. address. Two bedrooms , 2 baths, large sun room across the back of the house (lake side). Some view of the lake but more possible with some cuttings. Just 5 minutes from a boat ramp. A permit for a dock is possible but not current in place. In addition to the house and and an attached carport the property also has a large two car garage with an attached pump house. Great for bird watching, fishing and just relaxing!

For open house information, contact Lucretia Thomas, Thomas Acq & Prop Spec at 850-386-7579

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-336411)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ErJpr_0ckJfsKD00

921 Halll, Bainbridge, 39819

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1931

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home would be perfect for first time home buyers or investors!!! Call today!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Boutwell, ERA Simpson Realty at 229-254-1128

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Georgia Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWGABR-10124)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6pvZ_0ckJfsKD00

168 Douglas Pointe Drive, Bainbridge, 39819

4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,634 Square Feet | Built in 1998

168 Douglas Pointe Dr, Bainbridge. Remodeled and updated in 2018 - 4182 sqft 4 bedroom 3 bath with bonus 452 sqft. heated and cooled loft/gameroom. The home has a true Master Suite with his and hers walk in closets, laundry room and on suite master bath with separate soaker tub and walk-in tile shower and access door to back porch/pool area. 25 x 31 Workshop and 28x36 covered boat/RV storage. Pool w/ screened enclosure that covers back porch and grill area with commercial vent hood. Be sure to view the 360 virtual tour!

For open house information, contact Mills Brock, 3 Rivers Realty at 229-416-6136

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Georgia Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWGABR-10048)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGLsy_0ckJfsKD00

3014 Vada Road, Bainbridge, 39817

3 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,363 Square Feet | Built in 1979

27.5 Acres - Pines and Pecan Trees - Well maintained brick home - Approx. 2363 sq. ft. - 3 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths - Large open Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Formal Living Room, Family Room w/ Masonry Fireplace w/ Gas Logs - Huge Screened In Back Porch - Large Sitting Area - Barn Area and Pole Barn - Roof 2019 - A Must See -

For open house information, contact LeAnn H. Inlow, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Georgia Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWGABR-10120)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Decatur, GA
City
Bainbridge, GA
State
Georgia State
Bainbridge, GA
Business
County
Decatur County, GA
Decatur County, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Open House#Ga#Americans#Era Simpson Realty
Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge, GA
236
Followers
525
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bainbridge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy