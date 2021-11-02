Homes for sale in Douglas: New listings

(DOUGLAS, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Douglas area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

430 E 3Rd Street, Douglas, 85607 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 933 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Solid - minor fix up - property - single family residence - large rooms, 2 car carport entry - fenced and gated yard - walk to downtown or the border

959 E 11 Street, Douglas, 85607 2 Beds 1 Bath | $126,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,094 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in the heart of Douglas .Well maintained ready for its new owner. This house won't last.

3271 W Triple G Lane, Douglas, 85607 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,480 Square Feet | Built in 2011

10 acres & a Palm Harbor home, 3 bed 2 bath. Formal living room, split floor plan and a large great room. The master bedroom has double sinks, a large garden tub, separate shower with dual shower heads and a walk-in closet. Amazing kitchen, great for entertaining, beautiful back splash, includes gas range stove, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave range hood. 900 sq. ft. 3-car garage with loft for storage or workshop, a true mancave! Home purchase includes solar system which gives monthly APS credit! Mountain views all around, only 5 miles from town. Enjoy the comfort of country living, but close enough to run to the store for milk!

4081 N Kings Highway, Douglas, 85607 2 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This is it! Have you always wanted to own your own little mini-ranch in Southern Arizona? Here's your opportunity! 25 acre parcel is perfect to get creative with your ideas and animals. Ranch house is very open with large living/dining space plus an AZ room that could be converted into a 3rd bedroom if needed. Most windows have been upgraded to dual pane for extra energy efficiency. Primary bedrooms is extra large and features a newer soaking tub/shower. Two car carport. Must see to fully appreciate. Home starts here!

