Douglas, AZ

Homes for sale in Douglas: New listings

Douglas Voice
Douglas Voice
 5 days ago

(DOUGLAS, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Douglas area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Douglas listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOmGs_0ckJfrRU00

430 E 3Rd Street, Douglas, 85607

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 933 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Solid - minor fix up - property - single family residence - large rooms, 2 car carport entry - fenced and gated yard - walk to downtown or the border

For open house information, contact Timothy W Schutt, Legendary Properties, LLC at 480-788-0027

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6253595)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wnqBO_0ckJfrRU00

959 E 11 Street, Douglas, 85607

2 Beds 1 Bath | $126,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,094 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in the heart of Douglas .Well maintained ready for its new owner. This house won't last.

For open house information, contact Gabriel Rivera, Keller Williams Southern AZ at 520-378-1000

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6304384)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhJwH_0ckJfrRU00

3271 W Triple G Lane, Douglas, 85607

3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,480 Square Feet | Built in 2011

10 acres & a Palm Harbor home, 3 bed 2 bath. Formal living room, split floor plan and a large great room. The master bedroom has double sinks, a large garden tub, separate shower with dual shower heads and a walk-in closet. Amazing kitchen, great for entertaining, beautiful back splash, includes gas range stove, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave range hood. 900 sq. ft. 3-car garage with loft for storage or workshop, a true mancave! Home purchase includes solar system which gives monthly APS credit! Mountain views all around, only 5 miles from town. Enjoy the comfort of country living, but close enough to run to the store for milk!

For open house information, contact Jared A English, Congress Realty, Inc. at 888-229-2009

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6313328)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iolFd_0ckJfrRU00

4081 N Kings Highway, Douglas, 85607

2 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This is it! Have you always wanted to own your own little mini-ranch in Southern Arizona? Here's your opportunity! 25 acre parcel is perfect to get creative with your ideas and animals. Ranch house is very open with large living/dining space plus an AZ room that could be converted into a 3rd bedroom if needed. Most windows have been upgraded to dual pane for extra energy efficiency. Primary bedrooms is extra large and features a newer soaking tub/shower. Two car carport. Must see to fully appreciate. Home starts here!

For open house information, contact Josh Berkley, Keller Williams Southern AZ at 520-378-1000

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6310603)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

