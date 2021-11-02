On the hunt for a home in Altus? These houses are on the market

(Altus, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Altus than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

None, Altus, 73521 5 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,900 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Large 5 bedroom open floor plan home! Most of home has been updated! Beautiful wood floors and tile flooring throughout. Large closets. Beautiful rock fireplace located in a large family room. Master suite is spacious with view of backyard! Large backyard with a garden spot! This home is perfect for a large family! Home is located in a wonderful neighborhood. Call for an appointment to have a private viewing!

For open house information, contact Donna James, Coldwell Banker SW Heritage Realty at 580-482-7800

2200 N Lee Drive, Altus, 73521 4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,406 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Looking for over 3,000 sq ft & lots of storage? This split floor plan home has it! 4 bedrms, 2 ½ baths, 2 living & 2 dining areas. The formal Living Rm is quite large & opens to the Formal Dining Rm. The Kitchen has several updates including granite countertops, glass tiled backsplash, can lighting & contrasting upper & lower cabinets. It features SS appliances including a built-in microwave, stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher & a built-in hutch & server. Above the kitchen sink are 2 large openings that look into the 2nd living area. The breakfast nook is perfect for small gatherings & has a very large pantry. The 2nd living area has unique brick flooring & great natural lighting. Updated laundry rm with sink & lots of cabinets. Plenty of closets. 3 water heaters. Covered carport is very large & features 3 storage areas. Additional parking available. Backyard has a chain link fence & a separate dog run. Nice shaded deck with mature trees. Underground sprinkler system. Roof 2017.

For open house information, contact Jill Graumann, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000

501 Sequoyah Lane, Altus, 73521 4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,040 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Check out this move in ready home! Featuring over 3000 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Located directly across the street from the neighborhood park! Situated on a corner lot this home is surrounded by trees that provide great shade during the summer helping with those utility bills. Updated flooring throughout. Updated paint throughout. Downstairs features the kitchen with an updated downdraft range. Also included is a refrigerator and dishwasher. Two downstairs living rooms and a half bath off the kitchen. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room. Large walk-in closets in two of the bedrooms. The backyard is completely fenced in with a privacy fence. Underground storm shelter in backyard. Yard Sprinkler system.

For open house information, contact Emory Allen, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000

20917 E County Road 1576 Road, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in 1989

House with 6.54 acres mol. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen, dining and living room are an open floor plan. The living room is quite large and has a wood burning stove with large brick hearth. Kitchen features custom Ash cabinets, built in oven and stove top, refrigerator, dishwasher and snack bar. Sound system in living room will stay with the property. The primary bedroom features an adjoining bathroom with a jetted bath tub and a large walk in closet. Bedroom also has a built in desk. The other 2 bedrooms are nice size and have good closets. Carpet is approximately 2 years old. Utility/laundry room is large enough for additional appliance and/or furniture. Roof is about 1 year old. Oversized garage has been converted and is currently used as a workshop. Covered back patio is perfect for watching wildlife or just enjoying the quiet outdoors.

For open house information, contact Jill Graumann, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000