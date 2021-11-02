CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Homes for sale in Pendleton: New listings

Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PENDLETON, OR) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Pendleton area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Pendleton-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SClmv_0ckJfbZ600

419 Nw 9Th St, Pendleton, 97801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,679 Square Feet | Built in 1949

2 Unit home could be very easily made back into single family home. Featuring 3 beds 2 baths 2 kitchens 2 living rooms. Ranch style home with full finished basement. Tons of options in this wonderful home.

For open house information, contact Destiny George, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21615060)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WukNA_0ckJfbZ600

631 Nw 7Th St, Pendleton, 97801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $274,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,750 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Mid-North Hill location, RV Parking area plus carport & single car garage. Main level has Master plus 2 bdrms, full bath, kitchen and living space. Lower level has entertaining area, full bath and (2) rooms to use as bedroom/office/exercise. New carpet in lower level. Kitchen appliances included. Call your favorite Realtor to schedule an appointment to view today. *SqFt estimated, buyer to do own due diligence.

For open house information, contact Tracy Hunter, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-814-9613

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21219913)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHA1a_0ckJfbZ600

3009 Sw Isaac, Pendleton, 97801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 765 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Sharp in Sherwood! Super Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath, in popular Sherwood Location. This gem features new laminate hardwood throughout, convenient kitchen with newer counter-tops and appliances. Updated bathroom with sparkling subway tile. Newer furnace and AC. You will appreciate the large front and backyard spaces. Check with contractor about the possibility of converting the garage into an additional primary bedroom and bath. Hard to find home under $200k. Call Today!

For open house information, contact Matthew Vogler, John J Howard & Associates at 541-663-9000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21672154)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Pendleton Dispatch

ABOUT

With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

