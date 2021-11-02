Homes for sale in Pendleton: New listings

(PENDLETON, OR) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Pendleton area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Pendleton-curious, take a look at these listings today:

419 Nw 9Th St, Pendleton, 97801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,679 Square Feet | Built in 1949

2 Unit home could be very easily made back into single family home. Featuring 3 beds 2 baths 2 kitchens 2 living rooms. Ranch style home with full finished basement. Tons of options in this wonderful home.

For open house information, contact Destiny George, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848

631 Nw 7Th St, Pendleton, 97801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $274,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,750 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Mid-North Hill location, RV Parking area plus carport & single car garage. Main level has Master plus 2 bdrms, full bath, kitchen and living space. Lower level has entertaining area, full bath and (2) rooms to use as bedroom/office/exercise. New carpet in lower level. Kitchen appliances included. Call your favorite Realtor to schedule an appointment to view today. *SqFt estimated, buyer to do own due diligence.

For open house information, contact Tracy Hunter, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-814-9613

3009 Sw Isaac, Pendleton, 97801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 765 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Sharp in Sherwood! Super Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath, in popular Sherwood Location. This gem features new laminate hardwood throughout, convenient kitchen with newer counter-tops and appliances. Updated bathroom with sparkling subway tile. Newer furnace and AC. You will appreciate the large front and backyard spaces. Check with contractor about the possibility of converting the garage into an additional primary bedroom and bath. Hard to find home under $200k. Call Today!

For open house information, contact Matthew Vogler, John J Howard & Associates at 541-663-9000