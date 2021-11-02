On the hunt for a home in River Falls? These houses are on the market

(River Falls, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in River Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1632 Rolling Hills Lane, River Falls, 54022 4 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,093 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This wonderfully updated 4-BED, 3-BATH home encompasses one of the largest lots in the area. Spacious multi-level home on tree-lined street! . Located at the top of the Rolling Hills cul-de-sac, not far from elementary schools and within a leisurely stroll to downtown River Falls Inside, you'll enjoy ample space on all three levels. The main level includes a living area, dining and kitchen with new center island and freshly painted cabinets and boasts an open floor plan with sliding doors to a covered porch overlooking the expansive backyard. Upstairs, you'll find two bedrooms, full-bath and a master suite with private bath. An additional, newly stamped cement patio, right off the lower-level family room takes you to your park-like yard. Perennials line the perimeter of the home and the back yard patio/fire pit is perfect for every season. When our winters become unbearable, take time for hobbies/projects on the work bench in your three-car garage. This one won’t last!

For open house information, contact Terry McKay, RE/MAX Synergy at 651-248-2796

1866 Quartz Avenue S, Lake Saint Croix Beach, 55043 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 1925

The beautiful river town of Lake St. Croix Beach has so many wonderful amenities. Easy access to Riverfront Beach and Park (about 1/2 mile), paved walking/biking trail (Afton to Lakeland Trail) along St. Croix Trail. Only 1.5 miles to downtown Afton. Stop & enjoy the tranquil location of this nice story and a half, early century home with classic wood floors, solid & durable stucco exterior and airlock entry for energy efficiency. The main floor family room addition offers floor-to-ceiling, built-in book shelves accented by a cozy gas fireplace; an ideal retreat with your favorite book on a cold winter evening. One of the additions eliminated the interior staircase and created a main floor laundry/bath combination. This also created an upper level (mother-in-law/adult child) living space that includes a 3rd bedroom, full bath and kitchen (property is not zoned as a duplex). Spacious 22' x 32' (deep) garage, level lot and city water add more value and make this a great opportunity!

For open house information, contact Lawrence Eberhard, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 651-379-1500

1230 Vail Way N, Hudson, 54016 4 Beds 3 Baths | $639,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,996 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Live your best life at home in this amazingly open 4-bedroom rambler! This home can be Yours; located in a quiet neighborhood in North Hudson, just minutes from the downtown river front city full of charm and entertainment. Imagine almost 3,000 finished sq. ft including a 3-stall garage for all that life collects. The main level offers a fabulous master suite, a guest bedroom, a pocket office, and laundry room. All the other “Derrick Details” from custom cabinets to site finished millwork you need to see for yourself! There is plenty of living in this walkout lower level which includes 2 additional bedrooms, a 3rd bathroom, a Rec Room, Game Area and a wet bar. You won’t want to miss this home!

For open house information, contact Megan Carstensen, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 651-379-5252

N8174 1015Th Street, River Falls, 54022 4 Beds 5 Baths | $679,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,579 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Impeccably maintained & edge of town location are the hallmark traits of this classic & timeless two-story home set on a 3.48 acre home site all surrounded by natural beauty. Brimming with appeal & warm livability this lovely 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home is a joy to come home to. You are welcomed by a delightful front patio leading to the front office & formal living room. The kitchen/family room includes a fireplace & patio door opening to the backyard deck offering a view of the woods. The main level sunroom space is sure to become your favorite place for gatherings, parties or just quiet time alone. Upstairs, the owner’s suite includes a private full bath & a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are complete with their own private bathrooms. The finished lower level offers a cozy field stone fireplace, 4th bedroom/work out room & a pull down Murphy bed. An additional detached 36x40 heated 2 1/2 car garage/shed is sheetrocked & insulated with a 15x20 workshop!

For open house information, contact Aaron Cudd, Keller Williams Rlty Integrity* at 715-377-4700