Payson, AZ

House-hunt Payson: What’s on the market

 5 days ago

(PAYSON, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Payson area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Payson area:

600 E Continental Drive, Payson, 85541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This Stunning Single Level 3 Bed 2 Bath Custom Home (UNDER CONSTRUCTION) In Gorgeous Payson Arizona, features a spacious split floor plan that makes it easy to both relax and entertain, with 2 EXTRA LARGE patio doors leading to the covered patio and fenced backyard. This home will have a large master bedroom with custom walk in closet, exquisite tile work, vaulted ceilings, Absolutely No Interior steps, and ample space in the garage to park just about anything!!! call today to see this amazing plan. FIRE PLACE AND 3 CAR GARAGE OPTIONAL FOR AN ADDITIONAL COST.

1208 E Bolivar Street, Payson, 85541

4 Beds 4 Baths | $870,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,019 Square Feet | Built in 1988

4 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms Custom Home on 2.46 acres, surrounded by tall pines, in the town of Payson Az. Close to schools and all town amenities. Approximately a hour and half from Sky Harbor airport. The home offers two Master Suites. Beautiful large living room accompanied by a large stone fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops and cabinets to provide plenty of storage. The laundry room can double as a bonus room or office. A wonderful Sunroom off formal dining area allows plenty of natural light. The large back patio is perfect for entertaining. Owner/Agent

873 N Deer Creek Drive, Payson, 85541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,747 Square Feet | Built in 1985

BREATHTAKING Mountain views & just 15 minutes south of Payson, nestled on 1/3rd acre that borders Natl Forest Service Land on TWO SIDES! Experience beautiful sunrises as you relax on the soaring entry porch; or, take in colorful sunsets from the rear covered deck that overlooks the sparkling swimming pool. Nice open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, fireplace, tile & wood floors. Enjoy cooking in the eat-in kitchen that features plenty of wood cabs, bay window & pantry. Master has wood floors & walk-in closet. This home was remodeled to change the 3rd bedroom into a large sitting area/office connected to the master Solid frame construction &/30 amp plug for RV. Ideal for fishing due to mid-proximity to Roosevelt & 7 Rim Country Lakes!

205 S Thomas Lane, Payson, 85541

2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 1975

As of the date of input, this is the least expensive site-built home in MLS in Payson or surrounding areas. Large lot, quiet dead-end street, home is dated but will provide sweat equity for the right buyer!

Community Policy