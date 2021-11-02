Check out these homes on the Mineral Wells market now

(Mineral Wells, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mineral Wells. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1220 Smith Trail, Weatherford, 76088 3 Beds 4 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,165 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Don't miss out on this Trinity Classic Home on 2 acres in a beautiful country setting. This home has 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. A very large kitchen and open concept. The laundry room and mudroom is attached to the master bedroom closet. Great front and back porch. You will love this home. Move-in ready in October.

For open house information, contact Michele Colafrancesco, HBS Real Estate at 817-550-6666

1705 Se 11Th Street, Mineral Wells, 76067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,173 Square Feet | Built in 1967

You don't want to miss this charming home located in an established neighborhood close to schools, restaurants, and shopping. Situated close to downtown Mineral wells just a short distance to the Baker Hotel. Offering 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths, updates have been completed which consist of new carpet, fresh paint, master bath remodels, new flooring in the kitchen, and more. Don't forget to check the size of the backyard. There is plenty of room for the family pet to run and play without worrying about getting out. The fence has been secured at the bottom so the family pet won't escape. This one won't last long.

For open house information, contact Jan Miller, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Co. at 817-731-8667

1001 Simpson Drive, Mineral Wells, 76067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Very beautiful home with shade trees. This 3 bedroom 2 full-sized bath home is very well kept and clean. House sits on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood in the outskirts of town near the west river bridge. The yard is very well maintained and the backyard has a privacy fence.

For open house information, contact Michael Lee, PREMIER PROPERTIES at 940-325-9555

4000 Mh 379, Mineral Wells, 76067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Check out the views at this Mineral Wells home on the range! Located just outside of town, this beautiful acreage is situated between sprawling fields and pastures, and feels like Texas country heaven. Imagine taking in miles of unrestricted views on the southern style front porch, which spans the entire front of the house. Modern rustic cabinets and decorative light fixtures throughout the kitchen and laundry or mudroom. The scene outside the kitchen window could inspire a country song! Bathrooms are contemporary with sleek fixtures. Plenty of room for covered parking or storage with oversized workshop detached from house.

For open house information, contact Mike Rankin, Fathom Realty, LLC at 888-455-6040