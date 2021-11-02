CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Wells, TX

Check out these homes on the Mineral Wells market now

Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 5 days ago

(Mineral Wells, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mineral Wells. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJD80_0ckJfFLE00

1220 Smith Trail, Weatherford, 76088

3 Beds 4 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,165 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Don't miss out on this Trinity Classic Home on 2 acres in a beautiful country setting. This home has 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. A very large kitchen and open concept. The laundry room and mudroom is attached to the master bedroom closet. Great front and back porch. You will love this home. Move-in ready in October.

For open house information, contact Michele Colafrancesco, HBS Real Estate at 817-550-6666

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14672891)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146GWr_0ckJfFLE00

1705 Se 11Th Street, Mineral Wells, 76067

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,173 Square Feet | Built in 1967

You don't want to miss this charming home located in an established neighborhood close to schools, restaurants, and shopping. Situated close to downtown Mineral wells just a short distance to the Baker Hotel. Offering 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths, updates have been completed which consist of new carpet, fresh paint, master bath remodels, new flooring in the kitchen, and more. Don't forget to check the size of the backyard. There is plenty of room for the family pet to run and play without worrying about getting out. The fence has been secured at the bottom so the family pet won't escape. This one won't last long.

For open house information, contact Jan Miller, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Co. at 817-731-8667

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14687150)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00quAa_0ckJfFLE00

1001 Simpson Drive, Mineral Wells, 76067

3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Very beautiful home with shade trees. This 3 bedroom 2 full-sized bath home is very well kept and clean. House sits on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood in the outskirts of town near the west river bridge. The yard is very well maintained and the backyard has a privacy fence.

For open house information, contact Michael Lee, PREMIER PROPERTIES at 940-325-9555

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14660686)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YrJ8_0ckJfFLE00

4000 Mh 379, Mineral Wells, 76067

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Check out the views at this Mineral Wells home on the range! Located just outside of town, this beautiful acreage is situated between sprawling fields and pastures, and feels like Texas country heaven. Imagine taking in miles of unrestricted views on the southern style front porch, which spans the entire front of the house. Modern rustic cabinets and decorative light fixtures throughout the kitchen and laundry or mudroom. The scene outside the kitchen window could inspire a country song! Bathrooms are contemporary with sleek fixtures. Plenty of room for covered parking or storage with oversized workshop detached from house.

For open house information, contact Mike Rankin, Fathom Realty, LLC at 888-455-6040

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14678033)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Mineral Wells, TX
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Hbs Real Estate#Fite Co#House
Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells, TX
149
Followers
500
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy