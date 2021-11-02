CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami (OH) at Ohio odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
 5 days ago
The Miami (OH) Redhawks (4-4, 3-1 MAC) and Ohio Bobcats (1-7, 1-3) renew their in-state rivalry Tuesday in Athens. The midweek “MACtion” game at Peden Stadium is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Below, we look at the Miami (OH) vs. Ohio odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Miami has won two games in a row, and three of its last four, but will be trying to flip the script on a bumpy road trend. The Redhawks are 1-4 across their last five away games.

The Bobcats’ only win this season came Oct. 2 against a shaky Akron Zips team. Ohio has lost three games since, albeit with all three being of the one-score variety. Despite playing a weak schedule, OU ranks outside the top-100, both in scoring offense (21.1 points per game) and defense (31.1 PPG allowed).

Miami and Ohio did not play last year due to a COVID-19 cancelation, but the Buckeye State neighbors have a storied rivalry that dates back to 1908. The Redhawks lead the all-time series 54-40-2.

Miami (OH) at Ohio odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: Miami (OH) -280 (bet $280 to win $100) | Ohio +220 (bet $100 to win $220)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Miami (OH) -7.5 (-102) | Ohio +7.5 (-122)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 54.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Miami (OH) at Ohio odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Miami (OH) 24, Ohio 17

The Miami offense ranks 75th in total offense and 98th in points. But it is a better offense when led by QB Brett Gabbert who returned from injury to lead the Redhawks to a 24-17 win at Ball State Oct. 23. Gabbert was 20-for-24 passing for 207 yards and 2 TDs against no interceptions in his return. He’s important to Miami because the Redhawks aren’t a strong running team. They could experience trouble clocking a two-score lead late.

Penalties, turnovers, and third-down problems plagued Ohio in its run of three one-score losses. The Bobcats’ chances in this home tilt are perhaps slightly better than what’s indicated by the won-loss records. However, the tag here doesn’t reflect enough return: PASS.

The lean here is slight but has the BOBCATS +7.5 (-122) worth perhaps partial-unit consideration. A plodding pace and potential for a back-door cover make for just enough ammunition, but it’s ammo for a handgun and not a howitzer.

Neither one of these teams cranks out a lot of plays per minute. The Miami defense is solid and creates havoc; it isn’t as effective on pass defense, but that doesn’t figure to hurt MU in this one.

The Under is: 5-1 in MU’s last six games, 5-0 in OU’s last five games and 5-1 in the last six games of this series.

Look for something in the neighborhood of four touchdowns to stand as the winning score on a cool night in Athens. TAKE THE UNDER 54.5 (-110).

