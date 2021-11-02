Check out these Morgan City homes on the market

(Morgan City, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Morgan City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

202 John Street, Patterson, 70392 3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,857 Square Feet | Built in 1978

New Reduced Price! This Beautiful Spacious Home has a Peaceful Waterfront Setting on The Lower Atchafalaya River "Bayou Teche"! The open floor plan is perfect for any family. There have been many updates and great features to this lovely home that include but not limited to the kitchen quartz counter tops, sink and appliances; vaulted wood ceilings in living, formal living/dining, family room with fireplace, bar in family room, master bedroom with patio access, master bath with soaker tub and separate stand alone shower, covered patio, detached outdoor cook area/workshop/storage, carport and much more. Make Your Appointment Today!

497 Highway 663, Morgan City, 70380 0 Bed 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in None

NO ZONING IN THIS AREA - COMMERCIAL OR RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY! PERFECT LOCATION FOR A MEDICAL BUILDING, DAYCARE, APARTMENT BUILDING, MANY OTHER BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES OR YOUR HOME! Large Building 2176 +/- Sq. Ft., Mobile Home Space, Metal Roof 20+/- Years Old Lot Size - 42,027 Sq. Ft. = 0.96+/- Acres Assumption Parish - (Sleca Electric Company - Assumption Parish Waterworks)

409 Sandi Drive, Patterson, 70392 5 Beds 3 Baths | $159,000 | Mobile Home | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Look No More! This Home could be Perfect for Your Family! The spacious home offers many great features that include, but not limited to, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, large open floor plan living, master bedroom with large walk-in closet, kitchen w/granite countertops and walk-in pantry, some updated flooring, freshly painted interior, patio, above ground pool, 10x20 shed, much parking space and much more!

1005 Red Cypress Road, Patterson, 70392 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Mobile Home | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Only 6+/- Years Old! This manufactured home and large 1.4+/- acre lot has many great features that include but not limited to; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, central air unit 6+/- months, stainless appliances, skirting around home, front porch, rear covered porch with metal roof, limestone parking pad and more. The 1560+/- Sq. Ft. of Living Area Could be Perfect for Your Family!

