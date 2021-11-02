CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Check out these Morgan City homes on the market

Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 5 days ago

(Morgan City, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Morgan City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbXqN_0ckJfDZm00

202 John Street, Patterson, 70392

3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,857 Square Feet | Built in 1978

New Reduced Price! This Beautiful Spacious Home has a Peaceful Waterfront Setting on The Lower Atchafalaya River "Bayou Teche"! The open floor plan is perfect for any family. There have been many updates and great features to this lovely home that include but not limited to the kitchen quartz counter tops, sink and appliances; vaulted wood ceilings in living, formal living/dining, family room with fireplace, bar in family room, master bedroom with patio access, master bath with soaker tub and separate stand alone shower, covered patio, detached outdoor cook area/workshop/storage, carport and much more. Make Your Appointment Today!

For open house information, contact Lorraine Scelfo, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11016322)

See more property details

497 Highway 663, Morgan City, 70380

0 Bed 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in None

NO ZONING IN THIS AREA - COMMERCIAL OR RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY! PERFECT LOCATION FOR A MEDICAL BUILDING, DAYCARE, APARTMENT BUILDING, MANY OTHER BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES OR YOUR HOME! Large Building 2176 +/- Sq. Ft., Mobile Home Space, Metal Roof 20+/- Years Old Lot Size - 42,027 Sq. Ft. = 0.96+/- Acres Assumption Parish - (Sleca Electric Company - Assumption Parish Waterworks)

For open house information, contact Brenda Simon, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11011798)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ni6Qb_0ckJfDZm00

409 Sandi Drive, Patterson, 70392

5 Beds 3 Baths | $159,000 | Mobile Home | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Look No More! This Home could be Perfect for Your Family! The spacious home offers many great features that include, but not limited to, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, large open floor plan living, master bedroom with large walk-in closet, kitchen w/granite countertops and walk-in pantry, some updated flooring, freshly painted interior, patio, above ground pool, 10x20 shed, much parking space and much more!

For open house information, contact Jessicca Miller, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11016395)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ldsih_0ckJfDZm00

1005 Red Cypress Road, Patterson, 70392

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Mobile Home | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Only 6+/- Years Old! This manufactured home and large 1.4+/- acre lot has many great features that include but not limited to; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, central air unit 6+/- months, stainless appliances, skirting around home, front porch, rear covered porch with metal roof, limestone parking pad and more. The 1560+/- Sq. Ft. of Living Area Could be Perfect for Your Family!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Picou, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11031088)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Morgan City, LA
Morgan City, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Company#Walk In Closet#Llc#Daycare#Mobile Home Space
Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City, LA
207
Followers
507
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy