Top homes for sale in Cleveland

(Cleveland, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cleveland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

441 Backpacker Drive, Helen, 30545 2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Cabin | 880 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Oh my gosh!! Amazing views! Off the grid (but still have internet & power) cabin on Trey Mountain. 3.45 acre lot with incredible long range views and a small pond. 2BR 2BA home is finished as an incredible cabin. Bedroom and bath on main, and loft and bath upstairs. One of Georgias highest mountains sits at 4430 ft. elevation, and this cabin is surrounded by local wildlife, heavily wooded and so, so private. This cabin is being sold fully furnished...so bring your clothes, move right in and enjoy your mountain retreat!

For open house information, contact Bill Bythewood, Maximum One Premier Realtors at 470-400-9877

204 Ld Grindle Road, Murrayville, 30564 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1947

All roads will lead you back home to this newly renovated four-sided brick home in the country. Need space for a home-based business? This property boasts three outside buildings and one with a loading dock! Not only is it move-in ready, but the original home has a vintage cedar closet! Over 2600+/- square feet per tax records with new plumbing, windows, doors, floors, throughout. Roof less than a year old, new 55 gal. water heater and all new kitchen appliances. Everything located on one-level makes this property ideal, and the three outside buildings offer so many possibilities. Nestled on gorgeous, gentle terrain, this property is just 15 minutes from Cleveland and Dahlonega. This rare property won't last long so schedule a private showing today. Country living conveniently located just around the corner from The Tomato House!

For open house information, contact Sandra Cantrell, Alco Realty Inc. at 706-892-8986

Lot 23 Huntington Manor Court, Cornelia, 30531 3 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Built by EMC Homes GA. Move-In Ready Spring 2022. The Ivey Plan. Last available home! Two-Story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath open concept home features large kitchen open to family room with center island. Separate dining room. Spacious Master with en-suite bathroom, featuring dual sink vanity, and separate tub and shower. 2 additional bedrooms with plenty of space and laundry room on 2nd level. Stock Photos.

For open house information, contact Tracey Carden, Peggy Slappey Properties Inc. at 770-932-3440

616 Huntington Lane, Cornelia, 30531 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Built by EMC Homes GA. Move-In Ready Spring 2022. The Ivey Plan. FULL BASEMENT. Two-Story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath open concept home features large kitchen open to family room with center island. Separate dining room. Spacious Master with en-suite bathroom, featuring dual sink vanity, and separate tub and shower. 2 additional bedrooms with plenty of space and laundry room on 2nd level. Stock Photos.

For open house information, contact Tracey Carden, Peggy Slappey Properties Inc. at 770-932-3440