Trailer For Drug Crime Thriller AMERICAN SICARIO Starring Danny Trejo

"There's only one person who could've done this - it's the gardener." Lionsgate has unveiled a trailer a so-bad-it's-good B-movie home invasion thriller called The Gardener, from the filmmaking duo Scott Jeffrey & Rebecca Matthews - known for all kinds of low budget, direct-to-DVD movies that you will never want to watch anyway. An immigrant living a quiet life as a gardener at a manor house in England has to rely on old skills to save the family he works for from home invaders. The small crew attacks the family, but "they didn't count on the estate's quiet gardener, Peter Juhasz, who must return to the savage ways he learned as a soldier to save the family." The film stars Robert Bronzi (from Death Kiss and Escape from Death Block 13 - who looks a lot like Charles Bronson) as "The Gardener", along with Gary Daniels, Sarah T. Cohen, Nicola Wright, Kate Sandison, Peter Organ, Jake Watkins, Jon Callaway, Pasquale Parisi, and Richard Kovacs. This looks cheesy and derivative, but it also looks kinda entertaining in a really bad way?
