Trailer For Drug Crime Thriller AMERICAN SICARIO Starring Danny Trejo

"Follow the guard, find the money." Shout Factory has released a trailer for Castle Falls, an action thriller directed by Swedish action star Dolph Lundgren. This is dropping on VOD in December just in time for the holidays! And remarkably it's not Lundgren's first film he has directed - he has a few others under his belt, including Dolph Lundgren Is the Killing Machine most recently in 2010. Castle Falls is about rival gangs trying to find millions of dollars hidden inside Castle Heights Hospital, which is filled with dynamite and scheduled to be demolished, but first they have to deal with the janitor who found the loot first. It just so happens that this guy is an ex-fighter. "The clock is ticking. Who will seize the cash… and will they get out alive?" Scott Adkins stars with Dolph Lundgren, plus Dave Halls, Kim DeLonghi, Kevin Wayne, Scott Hunter, Robert Berlin, and Bill Billions. Surprise, surprise - this film does not look good. At all.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO