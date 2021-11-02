CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Check out these houses for sale in Walterboro

 5 days ago

(WALTERBORO, SC) Looking for a house in Walterboro? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Walterboro area:

205 Gervais Street, Walterboro, 29488

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,772 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This charming, brick, ranch style home is an amazing space ready for you to make your own. Only minutes from downtown Walterboro, local attractions, schools, shopping and more, it's less than an hour from downtown Charleston and Summerville. Upon arrival, the lawn welcomes you. Walk into the lovely formal living and dining area adorned with hardwood floors. There are 3 bedrooms (all with hardwood floors), 2 full bathrooms, and a den (which could easily be used as a fourth bedroom).Enjoy good times in the informal living room with an open kitchen area that features a wet bar. Use the laundry room/mud room to clean up after enjoying the lovely wooden deck on the back of the home, and the beautifully cared for backyard.The property backs up to a vacant lot (which conveys with the property).

For open house information, contact Adelai Brown, Carolina Elite Real Estate at 843-225-8830

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-21029354)

7826 Sniders Highway, Walterboro, 29488

3 Beds 1 Bath | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1949

WELCOME TO A 64.5 ACRE MAGICAL RETREAT! A true paradise offering multifunctional living. From the stunning Stone (gated) entrance, following a live oak-lined drive, one passes 3 acres of existing muscadine grapevines complete with irrigation system. An annual grape festival allows for additional income if desired. A 5 acre Pecan Grove has also been utilized as a backdrop for weddings/events on this exclusive property. A 22 Acre Coastal Bermuda hay field produces 60 bales (800 lbs) of hay, three times annually. The existing 3,400 sqft climate-controlled wedding event facility has seating capacity for 250 guests. Commercial grade restroom facilities along with separate catering room equipped with stainless steel sinks and refrigeration unit provide optimal service. All chairs and tables

For open house information, contact Hunter Reynolds, EXP Realty LLC at 888-440-2798

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-20033848)

249 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, 29488

3 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This well-built brick ranch home is nestled on a large 0.30-acre lot, with no HOA. This private property is also surrounded by a wooded buffer and there are no neighbors, for added privacy. The roof was newly installed in 2017 and the HVAC was just newly installed in May 2021. As you enter, you're greeted by hardwood floors, crown molding, and a spacious floor plan, with abundant natural light and a great flow for entertaining and everyday living. Enjoy cool evenings in front of the cozy fireplace, in the living room. The kitchen offers ample cabinet and counter space. The bedrooms are all spacious in size. The enclosed porch, the patio, and the private backyard will be perfect for grilling out, entertaining, or watching the kids play.

For open house information, contact Jeff Cook, Jeff Cook Real Estate LLC at 843-225-2002

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-21025888)

110 Auld Brass Road, Walterboro, 29488

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Looking to be a short drive away from all the traffic and congestion in the low country? Well check out this gem in Walterboro. Located just 2 miles to the 95 freeway or a few miles to Highway 17 and then you enjoy a scenic 30 miles drive to Summerville. Walterboro has a quaint downtown with antique shopping, restaurants and more. Located on over 1/3 acre you have plenty of privacy which is a hard thing to find. This home is located just around the corner to Colleton Preparatory Academy as well as the new High School. You have 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. The floor plan has so many options you can leave it as it is or use a little imagination and open up the floorplan to have a more open concept. The family room has a brick fireplace.

For open house information, contact Sherry Swift, TSG Real Estate Inc at 843-214-6986

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-21027741)

