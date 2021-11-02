CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Bay City

Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 5 days ago

(Bay City, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bay City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbEFh_0ckJehtf00

2012 Park Ave, Bay City, 77414

2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Adorable energy efficient home built in 2015, Fenced yard, Mature Tree and close to HOSPITAL , BCISD and minutes from Country Club and The Colorado River. All appliances convey. This is a MUST SEE. Private Remarks:

For open house information, contact Tereana Ottis, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775827)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03utFk_0ckJehtf00

2025 Candlewood Drive, Bay City, 77414

4 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,022 Square Feet | Built in 1980

4 Bedroom home on a CORNER LOT with Mature Trees fenced backyard. Windows REPLACED in 2015

For open house information, contact Tereana Ottis, All Star Real Estate at 979-245-7827

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775759)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=454xI1_0ckJehtf00

2809 Duberry, Bay City, 77414

3 Beds 1 Bath | $156,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,513 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great Starter home for that first time home buyer, Large living area with decent size bedrooms. Original hard wood floors are absolutely beautiful. Large fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining

For open house information, contact Kayanne Crain, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775832)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmh0L_0ckJehtf00

1420 Andrea, Bay City, 77414

4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,641 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home priced to sell!! The front room could be a den, office or a 4th bedroom up to you! The living room is large, has built in wet bar, shelving, storage and a desk! The laundry room is in doors. This home is in a wonderful well established neighborhood with gorgeous trees! It needs some TLC .

For open house information, contact Brandi Morris, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775884)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Bay City, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Hospital#Bcisd#Country Club#Bill Bell Realty#All Star Real Estate#Tlc
Bay City News Beat

Bay City News Beat

Bay City, TX
128
Followers
499
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy