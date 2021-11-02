Take a look at these homes for sale in Bay City

(Bay City, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bay City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2012 Park Ave, Bay City, 77414 2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Adorable energy efficient home built in 2015, Fenced yard, Mature Tree and close to HOSPITAL , BCISD and minutes from Country Club and The Colorado River. All appliances convey. This is a MUST SEE. Private Remarks:

For open house information, contact Tereana Ottis, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

2025 Candlewood Drive, Bay City, 77414 4 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,022 Square Feet | Built in 1980

4 Bedroom home on a CORNER LOT with Mature Trees fenced backyard. Windows REPLACED in 2015

For open house information, contact Tereana Ottis, All Star Real Estate at 979-245-7827

2809 Duberry, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 1 Bath | $156,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,513 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great Starter home for that first time home buyer, Large living area with decent size bedrooms. Original hard wood floors are absolutely beautiful. Large fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining

For open house information, contact Kayanne Crain, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

1420 Andrea, Bay City, 77414 4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,641 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home priced to sell!! The front room could be a den, office or a 4th bedroom up to you! The living room is large, has built in wet bar, shelving, storage and a desk! The laundry room is in doors. This home is in a wonderful well established neighborhood with gorgeous trees! It needs some TLC .

For open house information, contact Brandi Morris, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589