CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

Take a look at these homes on the Nogales market now

Nogales Times
Nogales Times
 5 days ago

(Nogales, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Nogales than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkeF4_0ckJeg0w00

279 W Pajarito Street, Nogales, 85621

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,676 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Amazing opportunity! Single family 3/2 1608 sq ft and a Duplex unit with two 1/1 units each 517 sq ft. All units are currently rented. SFR has a spacioius eat in kitchen with tons of cabinets. A spacious living area with picturesque large patio door. Ceramic tlle thru out and much more. 1 car carport. Duplex units are identical. They are economical at 517 sq ft 1 bedroom 1 bath. Perfect for minimalist living!

For open house information, contact Shawn M Polston, Keller Williams Southern Arizona at 520-615-8400

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22123423)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h8O3f_0ckJeg0w00

1336 W Camino De La Paloma --, Nogales, 85621

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Opportunity to own a Centrally Located Property in a Well Established Neighborhood!! 3 bed 2 baths with a Potential Guest House! A Must See!! Back Storage Room can be Converted Easily, as Hookups Already In Place. Entering the Foyer Room, Immediately a Spacious Dining Room Area and Separate Eat in Kitchen Space. Enclosed Block/Chain Link Fence with Enough Space for your Recreational Toys etc. One Convert Carport Space with Room to Park up to 6 Cars! Hurry This One Won't Last Long!

For open house information, contact Jose Lopez, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6286182)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nogales, AZ
Nogales, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Storage Room#Duplex#Sfr#Homesmart
Nogales Times

Nogales Times

Nogales, AZ
68
Followers
524
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy