Defuniak Springs, FL

House hunt Defuniak Springs: See what’s on the market now

Defuniak Springs Journal
Defuniak Springs Journal
 5 days ago

(Defuniak Springs, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Defuniak Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qQCf_0ckJeaia00

990 Ten Lake Drive, Defuniak Springs, 32433

3 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,835 Square Feet | Built in 2020

1 yr old home, 3/2.5 with 1,928 sq. ft. Corner lot that faces the lake in a quiet neighborhood.This home has an open floor plan. Recently installed $30K worth of Solar Panels that are paid off and keeping electric bills low!!700 sqft. Garage with a 2nd A/c unit for garage.

For open house information, contact Ralph M Harvey, ListWithFreedom.com at 855-456-4945

Copyright © 2021 Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARMLSFL-884972)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ttkKT_0ckJeaia00

333 Lake Rosemary Circle, Defuniak Springs, 32433

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Mobile Home | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Quiet country living yet close to everything De Funiak Springs has to offer. This cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is ready for immediate move-in. This property is just over .8 acres and includes two out buildings for storage or garden sheds. Take a drive by this property and schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact MY850, World Impact Real Estate at 850-225-7000

Copyright © 2021 Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARMLSFL-878722)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8ITQ_0ckJeaia00

2196 Spring Lake Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433

2 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 2020

JUST REDUCED! Quintessential lakefront cottage that will provide you and your family a relaxing weekend getaway. The design, finishes, and structural integrity of this quaint and charming new construction is unrivaled. The gorgeous lot offers a perfect grade, capturing a spectacular vista across Spring Lake. This opportunity is being offered furnished and includes the pontoon boat that is moored at the property's dock. The garage is heated and cooled, and the home's electric bills are minimal, as spray foam was utilized the insulate the home and garage. Please inquire for further details. Showings are by advanced appointment only, all of which shall be accompanied by the listing agent(s).

For open house information, contact John Paul Somers, Somers & Company at 850-654-7777

Copyright © 2021 Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARMLSFL-874276)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14K0em_0ckJeaia00

281 Abt Martin, Other Florida, 32433

2 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2006

FOR SALE- FINANCING AVAILABLE! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 Big great-room with glass doors to a rocking chair front porch. Recently renovated with updated kitchen, new appliances, new floor covering and fresh paint. This home is Move in Ready! Located in the country just out side of town with Destin and Santa Rosa Beaches just to the south. No HOA and no restrictions. Financing is available with historically low rates.

For open house information, contact Mark Vollertsen, Advanced Real Estate Sales at 850-459-4864

Copyright © 2021 Tallahassee Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRFL-337794)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs, FL
ABOUT

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

