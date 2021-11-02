CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Take a look at these homes on the Deming market now

(Deming, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Deming. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1316 Alamogordo St Street, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,384 Square Feet | Built in 1977

A great family home, 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. An oversized two car garage. Newer metal roof.Hardwood floors throughout most of the house and carpet in bedrooms and formal living room. Oversized patio with installed roll up outdoor blinds, an outdoor misting system, and a built in TV case on the back patio.

3302 Taos Court, Deming, 88030

1 Bed 1 Bath | $98,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in None

Darling one bedroom home that was formerly a condo unit. The Condo association has been dissolved but there are still age requirements of 55+. This home has a newly remodeled kitchen, an automobile garage and a huge RV garage with all hookups. It comes with a washer and dryer also.

1301 S Suncrest Drive, Deming, 88030

2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Attention buyers! This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home situated on a corner lot centrally located in town with close access to I-10. Great property for first time home buyers and investors. Property is to be sold as is. Kitchen appliances convey. Lot sq. footage to be determined by buyer.

