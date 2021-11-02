Check out these homes for sale in Radford now

(Radford, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Radford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

364 Rolling Hills Drive, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Set on more than half an acre with rolling, pastoral views, this quiet home at the end of the cul-de-sac is only minutes away from running all of your errands. Relax in the very spacious, updated home with a huge deck taking in the pastoral views. Patio off the family room with magnificent views also is a plus! Spacious 4th level basement with door accessing fenced back yard can be a workshop + storage. New heat pump, tankless water heater, kitchen appliances 2019 and extra parking & 125 foot long gravel pathway & additional parking spot, plus 800 sq. ft. of perennial land scaping w/drip irrigation; added kitchen countertop & cabinetry including trash/recycling cans insert 2021.There is so much room, so much light and such a view that you feel like you are in a resort by just being home! The home has a spacious single car carport and a new heat pump 2019 and a recently installed Metal roof.

For open house information, contact Patty Mostaghimi, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

675 North Drive, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This Charming Little 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Christiansburg is Ready to move in too!!! This Is a Singlewide Home with Additions Added on. The Home has a Paved Driveway and sits in the Heart Of Christiansburg. The Home also comes with a Storage Building. Come by and Check this Home out today. It won't last Long....

For open house information, contact Benny Hagy, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

4072 Riner Road, Riner, 24149 4 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Perfectly set on a tree-shaded lot, this Riner property feels like home the minute you pull up. The living room is warm and inviting with plenty of storage. Have guests sit at the breakfast nook while you cook in the recently updated kitchen. The master bedroom is large and features dual closets and a fireplace. The main floor offers your very own home office and laundry room. A spacious loft with skylights overlooks the living area and includes the beautiful wood flooring that you can find throughout the home. Upstairs you will also find two additional bedrooms and a half bath. You’ll enjoy the back patio and fenced-in yard both morning and night, so bring your coffee and wine and make this house in the highly desired Auburn School district your home.

For open house information, contact Amy Hudson, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

1801 Macks Mtn Road, Indian Valley, 24105 3 Beds 5 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,065 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Absolutely stunning is the words that come to mind with this amazing log home property! Custom built and designed this beautiful log home is an incredible eye catcher perched on the ridgetops of Indian Valley -Floyd VA! The home offers an abundance of living space, an extraordinary display of custom rock, tile work, blk granite kitchen floor and blk walnut counters. This property is the complete package both in the home and land. Nearly 80 acres of wooded and open pastures makes this an ultimate recreation property. Deer, turkey & bear are seen almost daily. Headwaters of what are known as Little Indian Creek form on this property in addition to other springs and streams. Open pastures should you decide to keep livestock, a barn already in place on the eastern boundary of the property. If all of this was not enough, the VIEWS ARE INCREDIBLE! Enjoy the 3/4 wrap around Trex covered porch and fire pit area to take in the views of the "Valley." Call to arrange your private showing!

For open house information, contact Levi Cox, UC/Blue Ridge Land & Auction at 540-745-2005