CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Check out these homes for sale in Radford now

Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 5 days ago

(Radford, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Radford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PxCsC_0ckJeUN600

364 Rolling Hills Drive, Christiansburg, 24073

3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Set on more than half an acre with rolling, pastoral views, this quiet home at the end of the cul-de-sac is only minutes away from running all of your errands. Relax in the very spacious, updated home with a huge deck taking in the pastoral views. Patio off the family room with magnificent views also is a plus! Spacious 4th level basement with door accessing fenced back yard can be a workshop + storage. New heat pump, tankless water heater, kitchen appliances 2019 and extra parking & 125 foot long gravel pathway & additional parking spot, plus 800 sq. ft. of perennial land scaping w/drip irrigation; added kitchen countertop & cabinetry including trash/recycling cans insert 2021.There is so much room, so much light and such a view that you feel like you are in a resort by just being home! The home has a spacious single car carport and a new heat pump 2019 and a recently installed Metal roof.

For open house information, contact Patty Mostaghimi, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-413550)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7mgb_0ckJeUN600

675 North Drive, Christiansburg, 24073

3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This Charming Little 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Christiansburg is Ready to move in too!!! This Is a Singlewide Home with Additions Added on. The Home has a Paved Driveway and sits in the Heart Of Christiansburg. The Home also comes with a Storage Building. Come by and Check this Home out today. It won't last Long....

For open house information, contact Benny Hagy, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-413539)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200aZj_0ckJeUN600

4072 Riner Road, Riner, 24149

4 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Perfectly set on a tree-shaded lot, this Riner property feels like home the minute you pull up. The living room is warm and inviting with plenty of storage. Have guests sit at the breakfast nook while you cook in the recently updated kitchen. The master bedroom is large and features dual closets and a fireplace. The main floor offers your very own home office and laundry room. A spacious loft with skylights overlooks the living area and includes the beautiful wood flooring that you can find throughout the home. Upstairs you will also find two additional bedrooms and a half bath. You’ll enjoy the back patio and fenced-in yard both morning and night, so bring your coffee and wine and make this house in the highly desired Auburn School district your home.

For open house information, contact Amy Hudson, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-412801)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5S34_0ckJeUN600

1801 Macks Mtn Road, Indian Valley, 24105

3 Beds 5 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,065 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Absolutely stunning is the words that come to mind with this amazing log home property! Custom built and designed this beautiful log home is an incredible eye catcher perched on the ridgetops of Indian Valley -Floyd VA! The home offers an abundance of living space, an extraordinary display of custom rock, tile work, blk granite kitchen floor and blk walnut counters. This property is the complete package both in the home and land. Nearly 80 acres of wooded and open pastures makes this an ultimate recreation property. Deer, turkey & bear are seen almost daily. Headwaters of what are known as Little Indian Creek form on this property in addition to other springs and streams. Open pastures should you decide to keep livestock, a barn already in place on the eastern boundary of the property. If all of this was not enough, the VIEWS ARE INCREDIBLE! Enjoy the 3/4 wrap around Trex covered porch and fire pit area to take in the views of the "Valley." Call to arrange your private showing!

For open house information, contact Levi Cox, UC/Blue Ridge Land & Auction at 540-745-2005

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-413196)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christiansburg, VA
Blacksburg, VA
Business
City
Riner, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Radford, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#The Living Room#Coffee
Radford Daily

Radford Daily

Radford, VA
129
Followers
510
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy