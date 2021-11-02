CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunt Buffalo: See what’s on the market now

(Buffalo, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Buffalo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjfPk_0ckJeSbe00

7424 Kahler Court Ne, Otsego, 55301

4 Beds 3 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,059 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful home situated on a great lot backing up to a pond! Features an open & spacious floor plan with 9 ft ceilings, main floor master suite w/ private BA w/ double sinks, tub & separate shower, main floor office & laundry, 3 BR's up, upper level bath w/ double sinks, huge w/o basement ready to finish to add 5th BR & 4th BA. Entire interior has just been repainted, new main floor flooring, new front door & driveway seal coated. Near Hwy 94, Albertville Mall, & much more! Range, washer dryer, dishwasher, microwave, furnace and AC are all new within 1 year!

For open house information, contact Jeremy Schreifels, Shrewd Real Estate at 320-492-2667

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6119202)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aBeY_0ckJeSbe00

566 Sycamore Circle Nw, Saint Michael, 55376

5 Beds 4 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,859 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautifully finished, modified 2 story on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable STMA School District. Walking into the brightly lit main level, you will be welcomed by the sun-filled living room and kitchen which features updated cabinets with a peninsula for entertaining. The main level family room has built-in storage cabinets and gas fireplace. Also included on the main floor is a bedroom/office, powder room and mud/laundry room. Off the kitchen is the dining room with a walkout to the tiered decks, pergola and pool. The gorgeous backyard has mature trees and is wrapped with a white vinyl privacy fence. You will find 3 bedrooms on the upper level including a 3/4 private owners bathroom and walk-in closet. You will enjoy the finished lower level featuring a family room with another gas fireplace and wet bar. There is also a 5th bedroom and a full bathroom. Pride in ownership shows in this well cared-for home with many updates INCLUDING NEW FURNACE & A/C!! Time to move in and enjoy!

For open house information, contact Shannon Watters, Keller Williams Classic Rlty NW at 763-463-7500

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6109807)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mRog_0ckJeSbe00

20837 123Rd Avenue, Rogers, 55374

4 Beds 3 Baths | $583,750 | Single Family Residence | 3,472 Square Feet | Built in 2021

High Quality New Construction Home available this summer! This 4 Bed / 3 Bath home is packed with quality construction. Kitchen features white oak cabinets, Quartz countertops, 9' Island and unique walk-in Pantry. Additional Features include Ship Lap, Fireplace, Tile Shower in master bath ensuite, Solid surface flooring on entire main level, and more!!! Downstairs enjoy entertaining in the expansive finished basement Family Room that looks out to a large backyard. This home is sure to impress the most discretionary of buyers. Your new home search stops here.

For open house information, contact Christopher Fellerman, Keller Williams Integrity NW at 763-441-2248

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6092990)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZOLS_0ckJeSbe00

10054 County Road 17 Se, Delano, 55328

4 Beds 4 Baths | $998,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,515 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Privacy! 40 acres, all brick custom built 4 bedroom, 4 bath stately two-story home features a kitchen with large center island, stainless steel appliances including double-oven & subzero refrigerator, granite tops & tile backsplash. Separate dining room with travertine tile, sun room with cedar vaulted ceiling, 2-story foyer with open stairway, 4 bedrooms up with private master suite, custom office, two brick wood burning fireplaces, sauna room, hardwood & tile floors, crown molding, security system, main floor laundry with built-ins, large maintenance free deck, heated & insulated garage, tree-lined asphalt/concrete drive, paver firepit, & more. Fantastic 42x75 insulated outbuilding with cement floors, water heater & softener, 3/4 bath, floor drain & 11' walls & doors.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Vanderlinde, RE/MAX Edge at 763-972-5100

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6112678)

