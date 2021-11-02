BAAO Architects completes City Kids Education Center with deep carved out openings in Brooklyn
Brooklyn-based architects BAAO Architects completes a kids educational center with deep carved out openings in Brooklyn, New York, United States. Named City Kids Educational Center, the 11,000-square-feet (1,021-square-metre) space features a distinctive central courtyard with a flowing, curved thickened wall that incorporates the reception desk and storage cubbies for...worldarchitecture.org
