Sikeston, MO

House-hunt Sikeston: What’s on the market

 5 days ago

(SIKESTON, MO) Looking for a house in Sikeston? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Sikeston-curious, take a look at these listings today:

601 N Kingshighway, Sikeston, 63801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 1948

CHARMING AND FULL OF CHARACTER ! LOCATED IN SIKESTON'S BEAUTIFUL ,NORTHEND DISTRICT . CHARMING HOME FEATURES A GAS FIREPLACE, WOOD FLOOR COVERINGS , FULL FINISHED BASEMENT, SCREENED IN PATIO AND A PRIVACEY FENCED IN BACK YARD

For open house information, contact Tony McDonald, McDonald Realty at 573-475-8785

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Missouri Real Estate. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEMOMLS-13525)

504 Carroll St, Sikeston, 63801

3 Beds 1 Bath | $12,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,570 Square Feet | Built in 1955

If you are interested in an investment, this property on 504 Carroll Street is the place for you. This home offers endless possibilities. If interested, all offers and counter offers are to be submitted via Propoffers.com by the Buyer's Agent only. Buyer's Agent is to pay a $175.00 Offer Management Fee at closing of any accepted offer.

Please contact Tom or Laveta for special instructions upon showing.

For open house information, contact Tom Williams, CENTURY 21 Premiere Realty at 573-472-2411

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Missouri Real Estate. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEMOMLS-13342)

312 Pam St., Sikeston, 63801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,130 Square Feet | Built in 1972

NEW PRICE! Move in before the holidays!! This all brick home on a quiet street with lovely mature trees is ready for you to move in! Roof and A/C were new in 2018. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a large eat in kitchen. Fenced in area outside the back door is perfect for your fur family! The original hardwood floors are waiting below the carpet. The shop in the backyard has electric ready for you to get your projects going!! All appliances will stay. Schedule your private showing now!

For open house information, contact Holly Hunter Heckemeyer, Sikeston Real Estate LLC at 573-475-9701

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Missouri Real Estate. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEMOMLS-13283)

17700 Us Highway 61, Sikeston, 63801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,432 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Settled amongst beautiful, pecan trees, and located just minutes from town, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is awaiting new homeowners! The large living areas are perfect for entertaining family and friends while offering stunning beams and vaulted ceilings, as well as an additional room perfect for a recreational room, living space, and more! A few of the highlights include: a home generator, home security system, roof/gutters replaced in 2017, new windows in 2016 with a transferable warranty, new granite counter tops in the kitchen, new solid wood doors throughout, just to name a few. The basement offers additional storage and living spaces. Outside the home you will find a cozy screened-in porch, a peaceful fenced-in yard, and a 32x30 shop which includes 2 garage doors, 10ft walls...a perfect place for tinkering, additional storage, and more!

For open house information, contact Lauren DeWitt, SMG Realty at 573-472-4800

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Missouri Real Estate. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEMOMLS-13390)

See more property details

