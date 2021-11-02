Good day, I am about to take on the series of PMI courses through CSPS. There are 16 modules. How are these applicable to any of the certificates/certifications?

Let me start out that I love the Webinars. It's a great way to gain PDU's while expanding your knowledge. However, I think there is an important part of project management that is seriously underrepresented. I am talking about the Project Manger's role in the budget process. I have yet to start a project where someone at the top doesn't ask "How much will this cost me?". I think we need to better arm project managers for these difficult budget conversations. Not having a proper budget is a serious risk factor for any project. I just want more content dealing with these types of issues. Earned Value is nice, but someone will want to know real $$. The PM needs to learn how to navigate the budget process.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO