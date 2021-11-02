Single-family homes for sale in East Liverpool

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re East Liverpool-curious, take a look at these listings today:

948 Bank St, East Liverpool, 43920 3 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 1900

GREAT investment OPPORTUNITY. fixer upper , 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH , HARDWOOD FLOORS. Needs some TLC. Will make a great starter home or investment property. Call today for a showing.

For open house information, contact Lori Hooper, Cedar One Realty at 330-932-0895

515 Elm St, East Liverpool, 43920 3 Beds 1 Bath | $42,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in 1900

PRICED TO SELL!! Recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in East Liverpool. Come check out the new flooring throughout the main floor, with updated kitchen, beautiful bath and new paint! This home will not last, call today to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact Kelly L Warren, Kelly Warren and Associates RE Solutions at 330-717-2689

607 Fisher Ave, East Liverpool, 43920 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,118 Square Feet | Built in 1930

FEEL LIKE YOU ARE ACTUALLY INSIDE THIS HOME! WALKTHROUGH THE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS PROPERTY BY CLICKING THE LINK! Look no further you must see this completely rebuilt 2 bedroom Ranch now! The first floor features a 4 season sun porch, a huge living room with access to the garage, an eat-in kitchen 2 nice-sized bedrooms, and a full bath with laundry. The exterior of the home features beautiful landscaping and access to the full basement. The home was completely rebuilt in 2016 so there is nothing older in the home than 2016. Updates include septic, siding, windows, roof, furnace, AC, hot water tank, walls, doors, electrical all in 2016 Schedule to see this before it is GONE!

For open house information, contact Dennis D Gonatas Sr., Burgan Real Estate at 330-783-0055

286 East Clark St, East Palestine, 44413 2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Vinyl sided two story with two bedrooms, one bath. 100 amp service, newer roof, newer furnace and central air. For the mechanically inclined there is a two car detached garage with separate 220 electric, furnace and concrete floor. Agents please read broker remarks.

For open house information, contact Sandra Hardcastle, Hardcastle Realty, LLC at 330-426-6600