House-hunt Elko: What’s on the market

1849 Deerfield Way, Elko, 89801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $392,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Ely Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $2,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

1948 Elkhorn Circle, Elko, 89801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Amargosa Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $2,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

1395 Arroyo Seco Circle, Elko, 89801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,562 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Welcome to 1395 Arroyo Seco Cir. This gorgeous home is move in ready with all the amenities a homebuyer is looking for. As you pull up to this one level home you will notice the fully landscaped front yard, beautiful vinyl fencing, RV/Boat parking, and big corner lot with plenty of parking on the side as well. Inside this spacious home you have a large living room, generous sized kitchen and dining, all open concept, perfect for entertaining. There are 3 bedrooms with a very nice size master suite, walk in closet, and beautiful master bathroom with double sinks, jetted tub, and walk in shower. This home was built in 2010 but has been maintained so well that it feels updated and new. The fully fenced backyard is a nice size with a cement patio and has a lovely lawn thanks to the automatic sprinkler system. This home is located near schools and just walking distance to shopping centers. You aren't going to want to miss out on this amazing home, see it before its gone!

2745 Starley Circle, Elko, 89801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $498,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,204 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to the Merwin Home 1! This single level 2,204-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 859-SF 3-car garage. Enter through an 8ft front door and admire the 9ft ceilings and luxury vinyl plank flooring you'll see throughout the main areas of the home. Vaulted open concept kitchen and living room spaces are complimented with a defined dining room and sliding glass door that opens up to a large covered patio. Chefs kitchen offers gourmet double door refrigerator/freezer, convenient pot filler, stainless steel vented hood over an electric stove, and a walk-in pantry including multiple electrical outlets all hidden behind a large sliding barn door. Oversized granite topped island has a deep single basin kitchen sink and Moen motion sense kitchen faucet. Feel the upgraded carpet in the master bedroom. Master ensuite with separate vanities, rectangular sinks, elongated toilet bowl, soaker tub, a rain fall shower head over the walk-in ceramic tile surrounded shower and Euro glass door. Status: Permitted- selections can still be made. *Photos for illustration purposes only COLOR SELECTIONS CAN BE PICKED BY BUYER*

