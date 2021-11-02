Single-family homes for sale in Brookhaven

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BROOKHAVEN, MS) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Brookhaven listings:

988 South First Street, Brookhaven, 39601

2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,000 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1955

MULTI-PURPOSE USE PROPERTY: Just under 1 acre and just over 1 mile from the Lincoln County Courthouse zoned 2 Family Residential surrounded by C-2 Commercial. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage could be used as residential property or easily re-zoned for C-2 Commercial use as all adjacent property is zoned accordingly. You decide how this property would best fit your needs and we are happy to assist you either way.

For open house information, contact Stephany Smith, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-133561)

1955 Oakwood, Brookhaven, 39601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,744 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Located in the Loyd Star community, this three bedroom, two bathroom cottage style house on 9.41 acres is more than move in ready. An oversized attached two car carport offers a heated and cooled bonus room on the back that could be used as an office, storage room, game room or as an additional guest bedroom (safe included). Walk inside the front door to vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting throughout the home. Owners spared no expense with upgrades from the kitchen to the two bathrooms. A well manicured and painted exterior provides that perfect curb appeal with ample room on both front and back porches. Walk outside from the back porch to a large metal shop with two roll up doors that has all the room for storage. Call today to see this perfect home with the land in hornet country!

For open house information, contact Tyler Smith, A Southern Heritage Realty, Inc. at 601-833-6322

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-135366)

417 Eitel Place, Brookhaven, 39601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,212 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Three bed, two bath, brick home located in a charming cul-de-sac convenient to all that Brookhaven offers. This would be an ideal starter home and as an added bonus it joins the local elementary, Mamie Martin. As you pull up the asphalt drive into the two car carport you will enter the home via the laundry room making it ideal to drop soiled shoes or clothes as soon as your home. Laundry is located just off the kitchen that features a large attached dining area. Immediately off the kitchen is a spacious living room leading with a large window view for plenty of natural light. You will fall in love with the large fenced in backyard and the rear porch running the length of the home. Ample storage available at this location with two sheds, partially floored attic space, and a storage room under the carport. Make your appointment to view today.

For open house information, contact Blake Sasser, Tom Smith Land & Homes at 601-990-5070

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-135019)

539 S Jackson St, Brookhaven, 39601

5 Beds 4 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,466 Square Feet | Built in 1940

If you love downtown Brookhaven then you are not gonna want to miss the opportunity to purchase this 5 bedroom 4 bath home with so much history in the heart of Home Seekers Paradise. With just under 4500+/- sq ft under roof, this one has sooo much room to grow & entertain. Just beyond the cozy yellow door, you will find a spacious open floor plan with a school room, formal dining with an abundance of natural light,, game room, master bed and bath, full guest bath, informal dining, kitchen, pantry and laundry. Upstairs provides you an oversized seating area with a library, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Mini splits are efficient and provide the home with heating and cooling. The original hardwoods floors remain intact along with many other neat things throughout the home. If character is what you seek, fun and inviting is what your heart desires, this labor love is ready for you to call home.

For open house information, contact Sabrina Wolff, Tom Smith Land & Homes at 601-990-5070

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-135172)

