Athens, TX

Single-family homes for sale in Athens

Athens Journal
Athens Journal
 5 days ago

(ATHENS, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Athens area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Athens area:

9819 Cr 3613, Murchison, 75778

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,680 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Acreage with a beautiful home in a peaceful setting and plenty of room to roam! Anyone up for fishing? The nearly three acre lake is right on the property and just waiting for you! The four bedroom home has ample size bedrooms and a master suite with a view. A nice size kitchen with a breakfast nook and a hidden staircase leading to the upstairs is also a plus. Up the stairs and you find an additional 500 square foot bedroom and 1200 more square feet of unfinished area for other rooms or even a bonus room! Come make your dreams come true in this place of tranquility.

For open house information, contact Kathy Fleming, Bateman Real Estate at 903-292-1240

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-96340)

4992 Cr 1507, Athens, 75751

2 Beds 3 Baths | $419,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2000

A highlight of this home is the 12x12 basement which has multiple uses for your family & has 9 inches of concrete walls, no cracks & trusses in the ceiling. This property on small acreage has a swimming pool, cabana and hot tub as some of the special features. The acreage is fenced for goats, has a pond and large mature trees. The Athens Steel Building 30' X 45' with 12' side walls built in 2014 is included with property. Property needs to be seen to appreciate the location and features offered.

For open house information, contact Lynda J Echols Cole, Echols Real Estate Associates at 903-675-7575

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-95809)

111 Nob Hill Circle, Malakoff, 75148

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Fully Furnished Get-a-way! Your quick and easy escape from the busy city is ready to call your own. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is filled with updates & natural light! Recent updates include AC, Electrical, modern kitchen & bathroom updates. Large open living room with vaulted ceiling & huge windows with water views sits at the heart of the home. Great layout for hosting friends & family. Open kitchen features a breakfast bar, sleek countertops & ample storage. Spacious primary & secondary bedrooms. 3rd bedroom can be easily used as a home office. Excellent outdoor living & entertaining space! Large deck, sand volleyball court, boat & jet ski docks, and storage shed with covered porch converted to game room!

For open house information, contact Chase Bray, Bray Real Estate Group at 972-374-9994

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14701524)

235 Oak Ridge, Murchison, 75778

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,241 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Absolutely adorable home just blocks from Callender Lake, just a short drive from the DFW area. Come retreat to this 24 hour gated community with tons of amenities including the private 365 acre lake, a community center, private boat ramp, fishing pier, a swim beach and so much more! Enjoy 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and huge fenced backyard, nice deck to grill out on, storage building in the back, and an extra lot to the right of home full of gorgeous trees, this one won't last long!

For open house information, contact John Rawls, Miller Homes Group at 903-504-5474

Copyright © 2021 Greater Tyler Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARTX-10137794)

Athens Journal

Athens Journal

Athens, TX
