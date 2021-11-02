CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sega reveals a 'strategic partnership' with Microsoft to implement Azure cloud services

By Aleem Ali
notebookcheck.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega has announced that it will be joining forces with Microsoft to employ Azure cloud services to create new and innovative video games. Azure will help Sega to advance its game development as part of its 'Super Game' project. The partnership can benefit Sega by improving its online infrastructure and...

www.notebookcheck.net

WDAM-TV

Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Microsoft said Monday the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global technology supply chain and have been relentlessly targeting cloud service companies and others since summer. The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback...
RICHMOND, VA
techwire.net

Microsoft Names Ayineh to Senior Azure Cloud Specialist Role

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Saba Ayineh, a business strategist and sales executive with a focus on cloud technology, has joined Microsoft as a senior Azure Cloud specialist. Ayineh,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Services#Cloud Infrastructure#Strategic Partnership#Ign#Ai#The Super Game
Neowin

Microsoft and Sega partner for Azure-based "next-generation development environment"

Microsoft and Sega have had a decent relationship in recent years. While the Redmond tech giant reportedly considered buying Sega over a decade ago, that deal never materialized. However, the two have maintained a fairly friendly relationship since then. Yakuza: Like a Dragon was released as a launch title for Xbox Series X|S consoles and several other Yakuza titles have also made their way to Xbox Game Pass. Today, Microsoft and Sega have announced a new strategic alliance.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Microsoft launches Azure Container Apps, a new serverless container service

In many ways, it’s probably most like AWS App Runner, one of Amazon’s small fleet of serverless container services, with App Runner also specifically focused on microservices. Google meanwhile also offers a set of container-centric services, including Cloud Run, its serverless platform for running container-based applications. Microsoft says that with...
SOFTWARE
froggyweb.com

Sega, Microsoft explore cloud gaming alliance

TOKYO (Reuters) – Sega Sammy Holdings on Monday said it is exploring a strategic alliance with Microsoft to develop big budget titles using the Xbox maker’s cloud gaming tech, driving anticipation the move could signal a deeper tie-up. Tokyo-based Sega is exploring making titles with global reach on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, it said in a stock exchange statement without providing further details, including whether a deal would involve exclusivity for the titles or capital investment.
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

Microsoft, Sega considering ‘strategic alliance’ centered around future of game development

Microsoft and Sega could be working together closely on several future projects. Both companies have agreed in principle to a new “strategic alliance” that would see Sega producing large-scale, global games using Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. This would be part of Sega’s “Super Game” initiative, which the company is using to prioritize important areas for new, innovative titles—with “key focuses” on “global, online, community, and IP utilization,” according to the company’s press release.
BUSINESS
purexbox.com

SEGA And Microsoft Partner Up To Bring Next-Gen Games Via The Cloud

In some big news over the weekend, SEGA and Microsoft announced they would be partnering up to form a "strategic alliance that explores ways for SEGA to produce large-scale, global games in a next-generation development environment built on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform." The alliance is said to be part of a "mid to long-term strategy".
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Microsoft Azure expands its hybrid and multi-cloud reach

“Customers just have thousands and thousands of apps, databases, servers they run in different locations,” Roanne Sones, Microsoft’s corporate VP for Azure Edge and Platform, told me. “Regulation is constantly evolving and growing. Security attacks are becoming more and more sophisticated — and their ability to actually manage that in any sort of a consistent way, given just how sprawled across their environment it is, it’s just really hard. So they’re pretty overwhelmed. At the same time, they look at the cloud and they want to hitch themselves to that innovation wagon and it’s hard for them because there are just going to be workloads that never move to the cloud. So how do they take some of the things that they’ve sampled in the cloud, but be able to actually run it wherever they need to run it, however they need to run it?”
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

GPT-3 comes to the enterprise with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service

During its Ignite conference this week, Microsoft unveiled the Azure OpenAI Service, a new offering designed to give enterprises access to OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model and its derivatives along with security, compliance, governance, and other business-focused features. Initially invite-only as a part of Azure Cognitive Services, the service will allow access to OpenAI’s API through the Azure platform for use cases like language translation, code generation, and text autocompletion.
SOFTWARE
NME

Sega and Microsoft team up to “create new strategic titles”

Sega has announced that it is entering a “strategic alliance” with Microsoft to explore creating new strategic games together. In a press release posted earlier today (November 1), Sega has shared that it has “agreed in principle” with Microsoft to explore “ways for Sega to produce large-scale, global games in a next-generation development environment built on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform”.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Sega And Microsoft Forge 'Strategic Alliance' To Create ‘Large-Scale, Global Games’

Sega has backed the development of some of gaming’s most beloved franchises – Sonic the Hedgehog, Yakuza, Streets of Rage, and Bayonetta, to name a few. It seems as if a “tactical alliance” with Microsoft is in the works to create next-generation experiences using the Azure cloud platform. The partnership hasn’t been solidified yet, but a Sega-Microsoft joint effort could lead to the creation of “large-scale, global games.”
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Sega partners with Microsoft to build "Super Game" on Azure

In brief: Sega and Microsoft this week announced a new partnership where Sega will make games on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. It seems to be the next step in Sega's previously stated plan for a "Super Game" initiative. The announcement came on Sega's press channel on Monday. More specifically, Sega...
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Informatica Announces Program with Microsoft to Launch Modern Cloud Analytics on Microsoft Azure

New Offer from Informatica and Microsoft Provides Customers With Automated Migration, and Financial Incentives for Azure Modernization. Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today at Microsoft IGNITE, announced a joint Modern Cloud Analytics program with Microsoft Azure to provide customers with one of the fastest, lowest cost, lowest risk paths to modernize PowerCenter ETL and on-premises data warehouses to Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloudä (IDMC) on Azure and Azure Synapse Analytics. This offering is available on the Azure Marketplace, helping customers streamline procurement and enabling them to fulfill their financial commitments with Informatica solutions on Azure.
SOFTWARE
notebookcheck.net

Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition, finally included in Game Pass for PC

Available for Game Pass on Xbox for a while, Minecraft is now also included in Game Pass for PC. Subscribers can play both editions, namely Bedrock and Java Edition, on machines loaded with Windows 10 and 11. Thankfully, PC players are also able to cross-play with those on other platforms as well.
VIDEO GAMES
techgig.com

How Sega-Microsoft deal can shape the future of cloud gaming

"Sonic the Hedgehog" publisher Sega is partnering with Microsoft to use the company’s Azure cloud platform to produce “large-scale, global games” as part of its recently announced Super Game project. The publisher first teased the initiative this past May during an investor event. At the time, the company said it would become available sometime during its fiscal 2026 year. In this latest announcement, Sega said the project is integral to its mid to long-term strategy and will see it creating games with a global online component.
VIDEO GAMES

