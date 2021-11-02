Take a look at these homes on the market in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Alexandria than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4084 Donway Drive Ne, Alexandria, 56308 4 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,884 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Come see this executive home seated just on the edge of the renowned Geneva Golf Club. This home comes featured with a gourmet kitchen, cherry cabinets and cherry wood work throughout the main floor, custom built-in's and gas fireplace. It has main floor living, master suite and a huge walk-in closet, wired for full home entertainment, mudroom and 4 season porch. This home has an open floor plan, panoramic views of the course, fully finished basement complete with Maple wood work, a huge family room and tons of storage. If you are looking to down size and spend your days on the course or looking for the perfect home to place your family, this home is sure to please and will check all the boxes from quality finishes, to custom cabinetry, to endless storage and garage space. Come view this one today, don't let it slip away.

7853 County Road 11 Ne, Alexandria, 56308 3 Beds 4 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,950 Square Feet | Built in 1984

A rare find on the Chain of Lakes! Custom built in 1984 by architect David A Block and in 2008 was fully remodeled by McCarten Design. 3 Bedroom 4 Bath home with over 3,500 sq ft overlooking Lake Carlos with 150’ of lake shore. The views from the master bedroom makes you feel like you are staying in a treehouse. Excellent views of the lake and sunrises from anywhere in the home. Main level layout is welcoming for entertaining family and friends. If you are interested in unique and elegant designs that will wow everyone who walks into your home, this is the home for you!

409 5Th Avenue E, Alexandria, 56308 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 779 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Adorable and affordable! Ready for your own design! Cute 2 bedroom with front porch and big back yard. This home needs a little work but will be worth the labor of love! Great investment property, flip or affordable living in Alexandria. Close to downtown, schools, churches, medical and more. Call to tour today!

808 E Lake Victoria Road Se, Alexandria, 56308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,552 Square Feet | Built in 1970

You will appreciate the pride of ownership the minute you walk through the front door of this solid rambler set on just under 2 acres. This home has a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms on one level, updated bathroom, kitchen with more cabinets than you could fill, eat-in kitchen area as well as a bonus space currently being used for informal dining but would make a great den. Finished basement to include family room with gas fireplace, bath, laundry/utility with ample storage. The patio door leads out to the deck and park like 1.83 acre lot with mature trees, garden spot & 30x30 heated detached garage/shed.

