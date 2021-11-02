Check out these Hillsboro homes on the market

(Hillsboro, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hillsboro. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7987 Main Street, Highland, 45132 2 Beds 2 Baths | $94,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,107 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Manufactured Ranch Home on Lot located in the Village of Highland. 2 car detached garage, blacktop drive.

For open house information, contact Rusty Fite, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948

715 Us Rt 62, Whiteoak Twp, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Nice country home located in Southern Highland County. Oversized detached garage. 5 acres of land is more than half wooded. Move in at closing!

For open house information, contact Randy Butler, Classic Real Estate Co at 937-393-3416

429 Vine Street, Hillsboro, 45133 3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Very nice well decorated colonial home located almost a half acre lot in Hillsboro. Home has recent updates. This could be your new home!

For open house information, contact Randy Butler, Classic Real Estate Co at 937-393-3416

1480 St Rt 73, Jackson Twp, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Stunning Home on 5 Private Acres! Beautifully appointed ranch with luxurious finishes and thoughtful design. Neutral color palette is enhanced by hand-scraped HDWD floors. Crown Molding, Chair Rail, Custom tile work throughout. Functional and Gorgeous kitchen with ample storage. Tranquil owner's suite with adjoining remodeled spa bath! Huge garage with possible apartment above. 4 Acres fenced for horses. Multiple gated pastures. Tons of level sunny garden space. Gorgeous Private Setting.

For open house information, contact Logan Gittinger, RE/MAX Alliance Realty at 513-248-3660