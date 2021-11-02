CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Hopkins University renames wrestling room, opening scrimmage after late star wrestler from Virginia Beach

By Julius Ayo
 5 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Johns Hopkins University has renamed its wrestling room and the season-opening scrimmage after a late wrestler from Virginia Beach.

21-year-old Bradlee LaMontagne was a star wrestler during his time at Cox High School in Virginia Beach and went on to be captain of the wrestling team at Johns Hopkins University. He died nearly a year ago during a tragic boating accident in Mexico in December of 2020.

PREVIOUS: VB star wrestler dies in Mexico boating accident

On October 30 of this year, fans had their first chance to check out the 2021-22 Johns Hopkins wrestling team when head coach Keith Norris’ team hosted its annual inter-squad scrimmage in Goldfarb Gymnasium.

According to a story from Johns Hopkins Director of Athletic Communications Ernie Larossa , the season-opening scrimmage has been rebranded as “Bradlee’s Brawl.” For years, it has been known as the Black & Blue Brawl.

LaMontagne would have been a senior on this year’s team. He had been elected to serve as a co-captain of the 2020-21 team after starting at 157 as a freshman and sophomore.

LaMontagne was named an NWCA Scholar All-American last year and co-holds the Johns Hopkins single-season record for matches (47).

In addition to the newly named opening scrimmage, the program also launched the Bradlee Hillier LaMontagne Legacy Fund, an endowment to support the most pressing annual programmatic needs, and to name the wrestling room the Bradlee Hillier LaMontagne Wrestling Room.

