House hunting in Hillsborough? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Hillsborough’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

904 Edgewater Circle, Chapel Hill, 27516 2 Beds 3 Baths | $378,500 | Condominium | 1,273 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Attractive Townhouse Style Condo In Southern Village Waiting For A new Owner!! All Brick Front 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Unit In Extraordinary Condition. New Carpet Downstairs With Updated Appliances In The Spacious Kitchen. Large Deck With A Wooded View And A Basement Garage With Storage Area. This Unit Is Located Next To A Lovely Park And Walking Trail. Quiet Peaceful Neighborhood Close To All The Activity Available On Market Street And Only A brief Bicycle Or Car Trip To The Heart Of Chapel Hill And UNC.

For open house information, contact Kent Thompson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 888-778-2276

140 Kingsbury Drive, Chapel Hill, 27514 2 Beds 3 Baths | $170,000 | Condominium | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Everything you need in a perfect package. Two floors add spaciousness to this condo with large family room, separate dining area, covered patio for those evenings after a busy day and then upstairs to the master suite and second bedroom. Tennis court and swimming pool are a few steps away. Easy commute to UNC and picturesque Chapel Hill and convenient access to 1-40 and 15-501. Less than a mile to wonderful shopping center, grocery store and restaurants!

For open house information, contact Johnathan Howard, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 888-778-2276

515 N Churton Street, Hillsborough, 27278 1 Bed 2 Baths | $350,000 | Condominium | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Modern living in walkable Hillsborough Historic District! Open floorplan, large windows, delightful balcony, wood floors, 9 ft ceilings. Well appointed kitchen w/Bosch appliances, granite, single-basin sink, induction stove. MBath has tiled walk-in shower, granite in both bathrooms. Beautifully furnished lobby, meeting room w/cupboards and microwave, secure conference room. Elevator by key fob. Dedicated parking space and extra spots. Patios and gazebo. Walk to eateries, galleries, Farmers Market.

For open house information, contact Susan Hertz, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 888-778-2276

318 Mccauley Street, Chapel Hill, 27516 2 Beds 3 Baths | $474,900 | Condominium | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Incredible walkable location! Just a few blocks away from downtown Chapel Hill, UNC campus and hospital. Lots of nice upgrades and features including: A renovated kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space * New interior paint and water heater * Recessed lighting and a large wood burning fireplace * Crown moulding * French doors that lead out to a private brick courtyard * All appliances convey * 2 dedicated off street parking spots. Don't miss the 3D tour!

For open house information, contact Ryan Cassidy, Mallard Realty Group at 919-696-4254