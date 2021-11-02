CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

House hunting in Hillsborough? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 5 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Hillsborough’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218kFt_0ckJdHB600

904 Edgewater Circle, Chapel Hill, 27516

2 Beds 3 Baths | $378,500 | Condominium | 1,273 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Attractive Townhouse Style Condo In Southern Village Waiting For A new Owner!! All Brick Front 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Unit In Extraordinary Condition. New Carpet Downstairs With Updated Appliances In The Spacious Kitchen. Large Deck With A Wooded View And A Basement Garage With Storage Area. This Unit Is Located Next To A Lovely Park And Walking Trail. Quiet Peaceful Neighborhood Close To All The Activity Available On Market Street And Only A brief Bicycle Or Car Trip To The Heart Of Chapel Hill And UNC.

For open house information, contact Kent Thompson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 888-778-2276

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2414249)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epb8P_0ckJdHB600

140 Kingsbury Drive, Chapel Hill, 27514

2 Beds 3 Baths | $170,000 | Condominium | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Everything you need in a perfect package. Two floors add spaciousness to this condo with large family room, separate dining area, covered patio for those evenings after a busy day and then upstairs to the master suite and second bedroom. Tennis court and swimming pool are a few steps away. Easy commute to UNC and picturesque Chapel Hill and convenient access to 1-40 and 15-501. Less than a mile to wonderful shopping center, grocery store and restaurants!

For open house information, contact Johnathan Howard, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 888-778-2276

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2412335)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbjcW_0ckJdHB600

515 N Churton Street, Hillsborough, 27278

1 Bed 2 Baths | $350,000 | Condominium | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Modern living in walkable Hillsborough Historic District! Open floorplan, large windows, delightful balcony, wood floors, 9 ft ceilings. Well appointed kitchen w/Bosch appliances, granite, single-basin sink, induction stove. MBath has tiled walk-in shower, granite in both bathrooms. Beautifully furnished lobby, meeting room w/cupboards and microwave, secure conference room. Elevator by key fob. Dedicated parking space and extra spots. Patios and gazebo. Walk to eateries, galleries, Farmers Market.

For open house information, contact Susan Hertz, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 888-778-2276

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2416567)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0boNkw_0ckJdHB600

318 Mccauley Street, Chapel Hill, 27516

2 Beds 3 Baths | $474,900 | Condominium | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Incredible walkable location! Just a few blocks away from downtown Chapel Hill, UNC campus and hospital. Lots of nice upgrades and features including: A renovated kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space * New interior paint and water heater * Recessed lighting and a large wood burning fireplace * Crown moulding * French doors that lead out to a private brick courtyard * All appliances convey * 2 dedicated off street parking spots. Don't miss the 3D tour!

For open house information, contact Ryan Cassidy, Mallard Realty Group at 919-696-4254

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2398689)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Real Estate
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Hillsborough, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Business
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kent Thompson
Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough, NC
124
Followers
535
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy