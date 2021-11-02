CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythe, CA

Single-family homes for sale in Blythe

Blythe Updates
Blythe Updates
 5 days ago

(BLYTHE, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Blythe-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IoeP4_0ckJcxYn00

395 N Lovekin Boulevard, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Developers dream, Total of 7.63 acres subdivided between 8 lots within Blythe City limits. 2,100+ sq ft Adobe Style home with detached 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Christopher Wilson, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

Copyright © 2021 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDARCA-219056172)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMFgy_0ckJcxYn00

2133 Riviera Drive Drive, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2005

CLOSE TO THE RIVER-LOW HOA FEES ($120 PER YEAR) WHICH PROVIDES ACCESS TO THE BOAT RAMP. Detached garage with room for all your toys. Large yard perfect for entertaining.. Beautiful inside with large open floorplan.

For open house information, contact Natalie P Cardenas, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

Copyright © 2021 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDARCA-219069216)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haKIM_0ckJcxYn00

1358 W Michigan Avenue, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 1 Bath | $155,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Super Charming & Bright 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Perfect for first time home buyer or investor. Front and backyard is fully fenced. Paid solar makes this home even more perfect to come take a peek.

For open house information, contact Summer Spraggins, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

Copyright © 2021 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDARCA-219069191)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WG8hE_0ckJcxYn00

221 S Broadway, Blythe, 92225

4 Beds 2 Baths | $29,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1922

MAKE MONEY NOW! REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE BUYING OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTOR****INVESTOR/BUILDER/EXPERIENCED HANDYMAN OPPORTUNITY***Home has extensive fire damage. THERE IS ONE WALL THAT CAN BE USED. 4bed/2 bath 1456 sq ft on LARGE 11,326 Lot. CASH OR HARD MONEY ONLY. DRIVE BY ONLY. Rebuild or build new Condos, Apartments, Business, etc...PROPERTY IS ZONED R3(Residential, Multi-Family Medium-Density) District. The R3 zoning district provides for the development of a wide range of multi-family dwelling units, including apartments and condominiums. GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR THE RIGHT INVESTOR. Buyer to do due diligence and is responsible for any rebuilt permits and fees.

For open house information, contact Anne-Marie Priske, Keller Williams Realty at 951-271-3000

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IG21093842)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Blythe, CA
Blythe, CA
Business
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly identified connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Toys#Keller Williams Realty#Osborne Realty
Blythe Updates

Blythe Updates

Blythe, CA
59
Followers
417
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blythe Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy