Single-family homes for sale in Blythe

(BLYTHE, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

If you’re Blythe-curious, take a look at these listings today:

395 N Lovekin Boulevard, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Developers dream, Total of 7.63 acres subdivided between 8 lots within Blythe City limits. 2,100+ sq ft Adobe Style home with detached 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Christopher Wilson, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

2133 Riviera Drive Drive, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2005

CLOSE TO THE RIVER-LOW HOA FEES ($120 PER YEAR) WHICH PROVIDES ACCESS TO THE BOAT RAMP. Detached garage with room for all your toys. Large yard perfect for entertaining.. Beautiful inside with large open floorplan.

For open house information, contact Natalie P Cardenas, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

1358 W Michigan Avenue, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 1 Bath | $155,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Super Charming & Bright 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Perfect for first time home buyer or investor. Front and backyard is fully fenced. Paid solar makes this home even more perfect to come take a peek.

For open house information, contact Summer Spraggins, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

221 S Broadway, Blythe, 92225 4 Beds 2 Baths | $29,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1922

MAKE MONEY NOW! REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE BUYING OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTOR****INVESTOR/BUILDER/EXPERIENCED HANDYMAN OPPORTUNITY***Home has extensive fire damage. THERE IS ONE WALL THAT CAN BE USED. 4bed/2 bath 1456 sq ft on LARGE 11,326 Lot. CASH OR HARD MONEY ONLY. DRIVE BY ONLY. Rebuild or build new Condos, Apartments, Business, etc...PROPERTY IS ZONED R3(Residential, Multi-Family Medium-Density) District. The R3 zoning district provides for the development of a wide range of multi-family dwelling units, including apartments and condominiums. GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR THE RIGHT INVESTOR. Buyer to do due diligence and is responsible for any rebuilt permits and fees.

For open house information, contact Anne-Marie Priske, Keller Williams Realty at 951-271-3000