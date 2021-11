Trying to pick the ten best songs by any band is a daunting task. Let alone trying such a thing with a band so rich in quality music. Obviously this comes down to opinion and certainly many, if not most, will disagree at least in part with this list. However, I have always enjoyed “best of lists.” So, without further ado, in ascending order, here are my top ten Led Zeppelin songs and maybe a few extras.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO