The hockey world has a nasty habit of breaking news all at once. It’s the Pandora’s box corollary, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are living proof. We could have written a half dozen stories on Wednesday but had to pick the four most important. Sidney Crosby and three defensemen are out of the lineup because they tested positive for COVID. Kasperi Kapanen admitted Mike Sullivan has been hard on him. The Calgary Flames went all-in for Jack Eichel, and the NHL trade chatter hit a fever pitch.

