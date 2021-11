A great upgrade on the original Raspberry Pi Zero spec. A drop in replacement for Pi Zero projects that need a speed boost, but this is not a Raspberry Pi for your desktop. I remember my first Raspberry Pi Zero, from the cover of The MagPi which I bought at Paddington train station, the day before the official launch. That was 2015 and the single core 1-GHz CPU with 512MB RAM was enough for basic tasks. For $5, we all fell in love with the smallest and cheapest Raspberry Pi. Since then we have seen the Raspberry Pi 3B, 3B+ and the all powerful Raspberry Pi 4 join the family. All of these boards have a quad core CPU in common, leaving the Raspberry Pi Zero’s single core CPU for simple embedded projects.

