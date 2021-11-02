Check out these Sheridan homes on the market

(Sheridan, WY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sheridan. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

5 Creekside Lane, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $755,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful, new home located in the Creekside neighborhood at The Powder Horn Golf Community. Location, Location, Location - within walking distance to the Powder Horn Clubhouse, golf course, pool, and tennis courts, and quick access to the Big Horn Mountains. This home is designed for easy and comfortable lower maintenance living. 2112 sq. ft. with extra large master bedroom suite that includes a sitting area, beverage bar and patio. Additional ensuite guest bedroom, and a third bedroom and bath, open living, dining and kitchen. Large back patio. This home would also be an excellent second home as well for Wyoming residency..Now under constructions and will be available for occupancy in late 2021.

1231 W 15Th Street, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Make this a home again or start over.Good location with mature trees in county limits. This is a project but has potential for the right buyer. Property not eligible for financing-cash only and is being sold as.

935 N Sheridan Avenue, Sheridan, 82801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 935 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Appealing and affordable, two bedroom, one bath home on a spacious lot with alley access and room for a new shop/garage. The garage is currently used for storage and has a shared common wall with the neighboring property. This lovely home is located near Oatts Memorial Park and a short distance from downtown. All measurements are approximate.

535 Ulm Road, Wyarno, 82845 0 Bed 0 Bath | $899,000 | Farm | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 2005

With year-round access and a short 16-mile drive to downtown Sheridan WY, this property is sure to appeal to those looking to settle primarily into a small acreage rural property with no covenants, and those looking for seasonal recreational opportunities alike. Located in Wyarno, WY a small unincorporated community in Central Sheridan County, this property offers 162.52 acres of Wyoming playground, an existing unfinished 2688 SQ FT home, and is fenced/cross fenced. Well, Septic and Electricity are already in place on the property. This property is in deer hunting area 23, known for premier Mule deer hunting and Antelope hunting area 15. Deer and antelope in this area are non-migratory and reside in the area year-round.

