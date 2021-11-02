Check out these homes for sale in West Plains now

(West Plains, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in West Plains will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

10825 State Route Jj, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 3 Baths | $224,900 | Manufactured On Land | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This property is a must see! Well maintained home with a guest house/or work from home office. Home features 5 surveyed acres m/l, newer inground pool with auto cover, barn, basketball court, dog kennel with concrete slab and septic and large detached 2 car garage/workshop. Home has had recent updates, new floor coverings, counter tops, newer appliances and paint. Home features a nice mix of wooded and cleared land, several fruit trees and garden areas. Home has rural water and a 300' deep well. Located in a private setting just 5 minutes from Walmart and shopping in West Plains.

For open house information, contact Rachel McDonald, Keller Williams Tri-Lakes - WP at 417-336-4999

4192 County Road 7640, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $192,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1989

If country living within 20 minutes of town is what you're looking for, then look no further! This 3 bed, 2 bath country has beautiful hardwood floors, plenty of cabinets in the kitchen and a large master suite. Home comes with a front porch perfect for drinking your coffee and watching the wildlife. Property is 20 m/l acres and needs some clean-up but will be able to run some livestock after some TLC. Farm comes with a round pin ready to go and a high tensile electric fence on part of the farm. Property also has a shed with a 1 bed, 1 bath living quarters attached. Farm sits within close driving proximity to the Norfork Lake and the Mark Twain National Forest. If country living and hobby farming is what you are looking for, don't miss this opportunity. Stove & Fridge remain in the main home. All appliances remain in the mother in law quarters. Tractor & Hay negotiable.

For open house information, contact Jake Lawrence, United Country-Cozort Realty, Inc. at 417-280-6604

1924 Christopher Street, West Plains, 65775 4 Beds 3 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,048 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This one should be on your list to view! Extremely well maintained 4 bed 3 bath home on a large manicured corner lot in an excellent location and great neighborhood. The main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, semi open floor plan combining the living, dining and kitchen areas. The nearly full basement is all finished with its own kitchen, dining and living areas open to each other. Also a full bath and large bedroom that opens up to a patio area with beautiful landscaping and chain link fenced back yard. There is also a covered front concrete porch and a nice sized deck in the back to enjoy your cool evenings and quiet mornings. 2 car attached garage is also one of the features with this property as well as an 8 x12 storage/garden shed.

For open house information, contact Travis Tooley, Tooley Real Estate at 417-469-2316

912 Armstrong Avenue, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1952

ADORABLE RANCH! Complete update and renovation by Huggins Lifetime Homes, LLC. This 3-bedroom, 2 full bath lovely home has impressive gas log fireplace, newer windows, newer roof, newer CH&A system. Beautiful new kitchen with awesome solid-surface and butcher block countertops with new stainless, upgraded appliances. Large bedroom with en suite has new walk-in tiled shower. Both full baths have all new fixtures. Your family will enjoy the back covered patio and the chain-link fencing perfect for pets. One-car attached garage; storage building in the back yard. Owner is including a home warranty. This is a MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Dedra Lonon, RE/MAX Connection at 417-257-7005