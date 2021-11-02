Take a look at these homes for sale in Batesville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville Updates
 5 days ago

(Batesville, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Batesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4 Kate Lane, Batesville, 72501

2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Peaceful cabin w/ serene views of the White River from the large screened in back porch & master bedroom. This 2 bed 1 bath house sits on a 1.11 acre level lot w/large trees overlooking the White River. Cabin features hardwood floors, pine ceilings & large bedrooms. Access to boat launch is just a few hundred feet away.

For open house information, contact Missy Aaron, Choice Realty at 870-793-7778

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21007574)

360 Hawkins, Batesville, 72501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Open living, dining and kitchen area with built-in microwave, dishwasher, electric range, disposal and pantry, master bedroom and bath all on main level. Laundry and 2 bedrooms on second level. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. 2-level wood deck on back overlooking fenced-in backyard Metal roof. One car garage

For open house information, contact Deborah Herndon, On Point Realty Group LLC at 501-940-5078

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21031990)

790 Wagon Wheel, Floral, 72534

3 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,550 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Don't miss this house with +/- 44 acres! Huge sliding glass doors and a deck line the back of the house that look into wooded land and a pond. You can watch the wildlife from several rooms inside the house. The hardwood floors are beautiful and two bedrooms have new carpet. The spacious kitchen is equipped with a Viking stove and gorgeous granite countertops. This open concept home would be great for entertaining! See agent remarks.

For open house information, contact Brandy Burton, Green Light Realty at 501-278-6140

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21034220)

12289 Heber Springs Rd., Locust Grove, 72550

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Cedar Log Home on 6 acres has the perfect setting. Enjoy your coffee on the 40' front porch or back porch not to mention the seclusion this property offers. Features an open concept with your living area and kitchen. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, vaulted ceiling, 2 separate stairways & 2 car garage. Kitchen & master bath has recently been updated. This home was built with love and it shows in every room. Short drive to Batesville, Heber Springs Greers Ferry Lake & Little Red River.

For open house information, contact Cheryl Shook, RE/MAX Advantage REALTORS Heber Springs at 501-362-0005

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21035662)

See more property details

